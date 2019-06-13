Economy

15:09 13.06.2019

Ukrenergo to reconstruct 18 substations' transformers this year

National Power Company Ukrenergo plans to reconstruct 18 automatic transformers at 12 substations this year.

The company's press service reported that the transformer program approved in 2016 foresees the replacement and installation of 52 transformer equipment units, which reached the end of their lifespan (25-30 years) and have been operating for over 40 years.

This year, the company has already replaced two automatic transformers at the 330 kV Rivne and Poltava substations and installed new AT-4 transformer at the Kremenchuk 330 kV substation.

"Updating the main equipment of the substations significantly increases the reliability of the transmission system, and for some projects it can increase the overall transformer capacity of the substations, directly influencing the operational safety of the power grid and the possibility of regional development," the Ukrenergo's press service said.

As reported, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) can provide Ukrenergo EUR 149 million for a project to upgrade transmission networks.

