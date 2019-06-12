Economy

15:27 12.06.2019

Government allocates UAH 554 mln for about 500 apartments to war veterans, peacekeeping soldiers, participants in Revolution of Dignity

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a decision aimed at acquiring about 500 apartments for participants in the anti-terrorist operation in Donbas, peacekeeping soldiers and participants in the Revolution of Dignity.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, a respective decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, UAH 25 million was allocated for the purchase of 24 apartments for IDPs who participated in the anti-terrorist operation, UAH 200 million for the purchase of 165 apartments for participants in hostilities in other countries, UAH 305 million for the purchase of 279 apartments for those killed in the anti-terrorist operation and those who became disabled as a result of the hostilities, UAH 24 million for the purchase of housing for participants in the Revolution of Dignity who became disabled.

All funds will be allocated directly to relevant categories of citizens or their families for further independent housing purchase.

