PM instructs Economy ministry, Accounting chamber to create group to audit public borrowing before 2014

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has instructed Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Development and Trade Minister Stepan Kubiv ad Head of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine Valeriy Patskan to create a group to audit public external borrowing before 2014.

"I order to create a group to audit the state debt," Groysman said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

Kubiv announced the proposal to conduct this audit.

"Let's conduct the audit of borrowing before 2014 and show how they influenced growth of industry, the quality of the life of people," he said.