Economy

17:53 03.06.2019

Air Serbia resumes regular flights between Belgrade and Kyiv

Air Serbia has resumed regular flights on the route Belgrade-Kyiv-Belgrade from June 2, 2019, according to the company's booking system.

Flights will be carried out three times a week: on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. In particular, the plane will depart from Belgrade (Belgrade Nikola Tesla International Airport) at 07:00 in the morning (local time, 08:00 Kyiv time) on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at 18:05 (local time, 19:00 Kyiv time) on Sundays.

Flights from Kyiv (Boryspil International Airport, Terminal F) will be operated at 10:35 Kyiv time on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 21:40 Kyiv time on Sundays.

The duration of the flight will be 1 hour 45 minutes.

The price of a one-way ticket without luggage will start from $150 (about UAH 4,000 at the current rate).

Air Serbia is Serbia's state-owned airlines, headquartered in Belgrade. Its former name was Yugoslav Airlines.

