Facts

11:13 22.08.2023

Ukrainian, Serbian Presidents call for mutual support of territorial integrity, sovereignty

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić on the sidelines of the Ukraine-Balkans summit held in Athens (Greece).

According to the press service of the President's Office, "the parties noted that mutual support for territorial integrity and sovereignty is an important part of the partnership between Ukraine and Serbia."

"The leaders discussed the most important issues of regional security, bilateral relations and prospects for their development. Separately, the presidents paid attention to the common challenges on the path of Ukraine and Serbia to membership in the European Union," the office said.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Vučić for the humanitarian assistance that Serbia provides to the Ukrainian people, as well as for the support of Ukrainians who have found refuge in this country from the war unleashed by Russia.

"The President of Ukraine invited the Serbian side to support the Ukrainian Peace Formula and take part in the third summit of the international Crimea platform on August 23 this year," according to the press service.

"An open, honest and fruitful meeting with the President of Serbia. Good conversation on respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders. On our nations' shared future in the common European home. On developing our relations, that is in our mutual interest," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Tags: #ukraine #serbia

