Facts

20:33 13.05.2024

Serbian Embassy in Ukraine to resume work for first time since March 2022, Ukrainian-Serbian business forum will take place soon after talks with Vucic – Kuleba

1 min read

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has agreed to hold a Ukrainian-Serbian business forum in the near future, as well as to reopen the Serbian Embassy in Ukraine for the first time since March 2022, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a meeting with the Serbian president.

“I was received by President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić to build on their productive dialogue with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and to follow up on previous agreements between the two leaders. We discussed a variety of bilateral issues. We are grateful to the Serbian President for agreeing to hold a Ukrainian-Serbian business forum in the near future, as well as to resume the work of the Serbian embassy in Ukraine for the first time since March 2022,” Kuleba said on X.

According to the minister, “these decisions will benefit the development of both our nations.”

The parties also discussed the path of the two countries to the European Union.

“The project of a united Europe will only be complete with the accession of Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans,” Kuleba added.

Tags: #embassy #serbia

