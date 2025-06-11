Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:34 11.06.2025

Serbia firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity – Vucic

Serbia firmly and unwaveringly adheres to the UN Charter and international law, which includes the protection of the territorial integrity of countries recognized by the UN, stressed Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"What I can say on behalf of my country is that Serbia will remain very firm and unwavering in respecting the UN Charter, international law, which includes the protection of the territorial integrity of countries recognized by the UN as the most important principle. And we have always stood for this, and, as I said, we will remain very firm. I think that in a certain way this can be useful for Ukraine as well," he said at the 4th Ukraine - South-Eastern Europe Summit in Odesa on Wednesday.

Vucic added that Ukraine can always count on Serbia's humanitarian aid, political support and support for the country's territorial integrity.

"We are ready to listen to you, hear you and see how we can be useful and support you," the president added.

Tags: #stance_on_ukraine #serbia

