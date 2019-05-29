Ukraine increases steel production by 12.6%, climbing to 12th position in Worldsteel rating in April

Ukrainian metallurgical enterprises in April 2019 increased steel production by 12.6% compared to the same period in 2018, to 1.938 million tonnes, clmbing to 12th place from the 13th in the ranking of 64 countries, the major global manufacturers of these products, compiled by the World Steel Association (Worldsteel).

An increase in steel production in most of the top ten countries, except for Japan, Russia, Germany and Brazil was recorded in April.

The top ten producer countries in April are as follows: China (85.032 million tonnes, an increase of 12.7%), India (8.785 million tonnes, an increase of 1.5%), Japan (8.647 million tonnes, a decline of 0.8%), the United States (7.428 million tonnes, an increase of 7.3%), South Korea (5.978 million tonnes, an increase of 1.4%), the Russian Federation (5.6 million tonnes, a decrease of 8.3%), Germany (3.358 million tonnes, a drop of 8.7%) , Turkey (3.044 million tonnes, an increase of 2.6%), Brazil (2.886 million tonnes, a fall of 1.9%) and Iran (2.165 million tonnes, an increase of 2.8%).

They are followed by Italy (1.950 million tonnes, a fall of 5.7%), Ukraine (1.938 million tonnes, an increase of 12.6%) and Taiwan (China, 1.930 million tonnes, a fall of 5%).

In April, 64 countries produced 156.671 million tonnes of steel, which is 6.4% more than in April 2018.

In January-April 2019, 64 countries produced 599.857 million tonnes of steel, which is 4.8% more than in the same period last year.