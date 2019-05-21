IMF mission starts work in Ukraine

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived in Kyiv for assessment of the implementation of the current Stand-By Arrangement in Ukraine and consultations on Article IV of the IMF Agreement.

"The IMF experts began work in Ukraine," the IMF Resident Representative Office in Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman said that the IMF mission planned to work in Ukraine for two weeks. Among the main issues of concern, he noted the adoption of the new wording of the law on liability for illegal enrichment after the abolition of the previous one by the Constitutional Court in February of this year.