Economy

09:56 21.05.2019

IMF mission starts work in Ukraine

1 min read
IMF mission starts work in Ukraine

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived in Kyiv for assessment of the implementation of the current Stand-By Arrangement in Ukraine and consultations on Article IV of the IMF Agreement.

"The IMF experts began work in Ukraine," the IMF Resident Representative Office in Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Goesta Ljungman said that the IMF mission planned to work in Ukraine for two weeks. Among the main issues of concern, he noted the adoption of the new wording of the law on liability for illegal enrichment after the abolition of the previous one by the Constitutional Court in February of this year.

Tags: #ukraine #imf #mission
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:54 21.05.2019
Court obliges NBU to provide information about refinancing of PrivatBank for 17 year under Kolomoisky's request

Court obliges NBU to provide information about refinancing of PrivatBank for 17 year under Kolomoisky's request

15:44 21.05.2019
Ukroboronprom links U.S. Venezuela sanctions against Russia with new opportunities for Ukraine in South American arms market

Ukroboronprom links U.S. Venezuela sanctions against Russia with new opportunities for Ukraine in South American arms market

13:20 21.05.2019
Ukrtransnafta resumes oil transit to EU

Ukrtransnafta resumes oil transit to EU

11:02 21.05.2019
Zelensky hopes for further strategic partnership between Ukraine and Latvia

Zelensky hopes for further strategic partnership between Ukraine and Latvia

10:03 21.05.2019
Astarta posts EUR4.4 mln net loss in Q1, 2019

Astarta posts EUR4.4 mln net loss in Q1, 2019

14:17 20.05.2019
Ukraine to maintain macrofinancial stability without new tranche from IMF – Zelensky's advisor

Ukraine to maintain macrofinancial stability without new tranche from IMF – Zelensky's advisor

13:09 20.05.2019
Ukraine, IMF could agree on new program after parliamentary election – Zelensky's advisor

Ukraine, IMF could agree on new program after parliamentary election – Zelensky's advisor

17:21 18.05.2019
Poroshenko to present updated Solidarity party soon - representative at Rada

Poroshenko to present updated Solidarity party soon - representative at Rada

17:21 18.05.2019
Zelensky team wants to conduct "state audit" in first 100 days – Stefanchuk

Zelensky team wants to conduct "state audit" in first 100 days – Stefanchuk

15:25 18.05.2019
Poroshenko calls on new Ukraine's govt to continue course in EU, seek strengthening of sanctions against Russia until restoration of territorial integrity

Poroshenko calls on new Ukraine's govt to continue course in EU, seek strengthening of sanctions against Russia until restoration of territorial integrity

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrtransnafta resumes oil transit to EU

Belarus, Russia agree on mechanism to resume oil transit via Druzhba pipeline, but there are technical issues – Belneftekhim

Govt contests abolition of PrivatBank nationalization

Trilateral talks on gas transit should be held asap, EC seeking venue for next round – Sefcovic

Ukrtransnafta, Transneft plan to sign new ten-year contract in June

LATEST

Glib Zagoriy leaves politics for business

Belarus, Russia agree on mechanism to resume oil transit via Druzhba pipeline, but there are technical issues – Belneftekhim

Govt contests abolition of PrivatBank nationalization

Trilateral talks on gas transit should be held asap, EC seeking venue for next round – Sefcovic

Ukrtransnafta, Transneft plan to sign new ten-year contract in June

Zelensky's statement on dissolution of Rada, possible resignation of govt not to affect hryvnia in short term – bankers

Poroshenko signs bill introducing 'green' auctions

Business society was ready for political changes – EBA Executive Director

Nova Poshta launches innovative sorting terminal in Khmelnytsky

Rada ready to make decisions on power market, including transfer of market launch, but govt should initiate this

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD