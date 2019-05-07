Mariupol city council, EBRD sign guarantee agreement for purchase of 72 trolleybuses

The Mariupol City Council on Tuesday signed a guarantee agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which organized a package of financing for development of urban transport infrastructure in the amount of EUR 18 million, including procurement of 72 low-deck trolleybuses, as well as a memorandum of understanding under the Green Cities Framework.

According to a press release of the city council on Tuesday, EUR 15 million will be loans and EUR 3 – grants.

Along with procurement of trolleybuses, the modernisation of the existing trolleybus depot and the reconstruction of the catenary network along one of the central avenues of Mariupol will be carried out.

The funds will be provided to municipal enterprise Mariupol Tram and Trolleybus Company, and the city council acts as guarantor on Mariupol Tram and Trolleybus Company's liabilities to the EBRD.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said that in three years the municipal fleet will be extended by 113 units.