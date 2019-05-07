Economy

17:39 07.05.2019

Turkey decides not to impose safeguard measures on Ukrainian metal products

Turkey's council for assessing safeguard measures with regard to imports of goods has unanimously decided to finish a probe into imports of Ukrainian metal products without imposing safeguard measures, Ukraine's Economic Development and Trade Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"It is reported that the council for assessing safeguard measures with regard to imports of goods unanimously decided to finish investigation without imposing measures due to the fact of absence of growth of imports in absolute figures and due to absence of causing damage or a threat of causing serious damage to local producers over imports of the products," the ministry said.

The document comes into force from the moment of publication of the report about it, the ministry said.

In 2018, Ukraine exported metal products to Turkey for $59 million. In 2017, prior to the start of the investigation, the exports of these products amounted to $270 million, according to the ministry.

As reported, Turkey launched a safeguard investigation against a number of metallurgical products on April 26, 2018, and since October 17 last year for a period of 200 days, Turkey has introduced provisional safeguard measures in the form of a tariff quota. When exceeding the quota, the duty is set at 25%.

