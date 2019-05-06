Economy

15:02 06.05.2019

Kolomoisky, Boholiubov's company challenges decision of business court in favor of NBU on collecting property in Dnipro

The central business court of appeals on May 2, 2019 launched proceedings under a counterclaim of Arlan LLC, the ultimate beneficiaries of which are Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, against the decision of the business court of Dnipropetrovsk region dated February 13, 2019 under a claim of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) seeking to collect a mortgage, Finbalance has reported.

"According to court materials, this is real estate pledged as collateral for PrivatBank's obligations on a refinancing loan: nonresidential premises in the administrative building on the ground floor with an area of 573.7 square meters and garages and warehouses of over 500 square meters not far from the center of Dnipro, owned by Arlan under the sales agreement dated September 10, 2003.

In June 2018, when the business court first heard the claim of PrivatBank, the initial value of this property for sale was estimated at UAH 17.68 million.

In accordance with the report of PrivatBank, as of April 1 of this year, its debt to the NBU in refinancing amounted to UAH 9.3 billion.

As reported, Ukraine's government, at the recommendation of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of which at that time were Kolomoisky and Boholiubov, on December 18, 2016 decided to nationalize PrivatBank, the largest Ukrainian financial institution at the time.

Kyiv's district administrative court on April 18, 2019 recognized the nationalization of the bank as illegal based on a law suit filed by Kolomoisky. The NBU and Finance Ministry said they would appeal the ruling after publication by the court of its ruling. Both institutions said the decision to nationalize PrivatBank was correct.

On April 19, 2019, Kolomoisky filed five new lawsuits against the NBU and PrivatBank to the business court of Kyiv. The first hearings will be held on May 10, May 22 and May 23.

