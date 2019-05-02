Economy

18:44 02.05.2019

EBRD to issue EUR7 mln to Eco-Optima Group for building second phase of Yavoriv solar plant

1 min read
EBRD to issue EUR7 mln to Eco-Optima Group for building second phase of Yavoriv solar plant

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) intends to consider granting a loan in the amount of EUR7 million to Energopark Yavoriv LLC for the construction of the second stage of Yavoriv solar power plant with a capacity of 36 MW.

According to the website of the bank, a meeting of the board of directors on the issue of the loan is scheduled for June 5.

"The project is developed under the EBRD Ukraine Sustainable Energy Lending Facility III (USELF III), a EUR 250 million framework to support renewable energy in Ukraine," the report reads.

"The project consists of the development, construction and operation of the second phase for 36MWp of a 72MWp solar PV project located near the town of Ternovytsia in Lviv region," it says.

Eco-Optima manages a park of solar plants and wind power plants, some of which are built using EBRD loan funds. The company commissioned two phases of a wind plant of 34 MW in Stary Sambir in Lviv region. The project was implemented with the funds from the EBRD and the World Bank's Clean Technology Fund.

Tags: #solar_power #loan #ukraine #ebrd
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:57 02.05.2019
Boryspil broadcasts video with Ukraine without Crimea received from Information Policy Ministry

Boryspil broadcasts video with Ukraine without Crimea received from Information Policy Ministry

16:06 02.05.2019
Rivne NPP connects second unit to power grid after completion of planned repair

Rivne NPP connects second unit to power grid after completion of planned repair

15:29 02.05.2019
Adjara's finance, economy minister: We are interested in year-round air services with Ukraine

Adjara's finance, economy minister: We are interested in year-round air services with Ukraine

15:07 02.05.2019
Ukraine from May sharply increases gas imports, loading Slovakia pipeline by 76%

Ukraine from May sharply increases gas imports, loading Slovakia pipeline by 76%

14:22 02.05.2019
Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

14:11 02.05.2019
Ukraine and Russia have only the border 'in common' – Zelensky

Ukraine and Russia have only the border 'in common' – Zelensky

14:10 02.05.2019
PrivatBank to transfer UAH 11.52 bln in dividends for 2018 to state budget

PrivatBank to transfer UAH 11.52 bln in dividends for 2018 to state budget

12:46 02.05.2019
Kyivstar sees 20.2% rise in revenue in Q1 2019

Kyivstar sees 20.2% rise in revenue in Q1 2019

12:23 02.05.2019
U.S. Embassy supports State Fiscal Service reorganization in Ukraine

U.S. Embassy supports State Fiscal Service reorganization in Ukraine

12:17 02.05.2019
Commander Nayev: 24 sq km of occupied territory, three villages returned to Ukraine since JFO's launch

Commander Nayev: 24 sq km of occupied territory, three villages returned to Ukraine since JFO's launch

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

Pumping of Russian oil through territory of Belarus expected to be resumed in afternoon of May 2

NBU reveals some broker deals with govt bonds for UAH 800 mln for 74 individuals, including 12 public figures, with signs of money laundering

Belarus to demand compensation of losses for delivery of low-quality oil

Putin: If Russian gas transit via Ukraine ends, there'll be no reverse deliveries

LATEST

Pumping of Russian oil through territory of Belarus expected to be resumed in afternoon of May 2

NBU reveals some broker deals with govt bonds for UAH 800 mln for 74 individuals, including 12 public figures, with signs of money laundering

Kyivstar proposes new tariff for roaming

Ukraine, Turkey agree on supplies of Ukrainian Konus anti-tank guided missiles for Turkish tanks at IDEF 2019

Belarus to demand compensation of losses for delivery of low-quality oil

Putin: If Russian gas transit via Ukraine ends, there'll be no reverse deliveries

Poroshenko sells trade center in Chisinau

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public from May 1

Five mln tonnes of dirty oil has accumulated in pipelines in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Poland

Naftogaz targets Gazprom's eurobond SPV - Luxembourg-based Gaz Capital S.A

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD