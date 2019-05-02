Economy

15:07 02.05.2019

Ukraine from May sharply increases gas imports, loading Slovakia pipeline by 76%

Ukraine on May 1, 2019 significantly boosted imports of natural gas from Europe, loading the Slovakian pipeline by 75.5% of the existing capacity compared with 22.4% of loading during April 2019.

According to updated data of the Slovak operator Eustream, gas supply to Ukraine on May 1 was 32.1 million cubic meters, which is 3.4 times higher than the average daily imports by the country from Slovavkia in April (9.5 million cubic meters).

The data of JSC Ukrtransgaz confirm the reservation on May 1, 2019, 32.2 million cubic meters of the Slovakia/Ukraine capacity out of the existing 42.5 million cubic meters of the capacity.

On May 1, 2019, the capacities for the supply of 45.7 million cubic meters of gas to Ukraine were reserved (Slovakia – 32.187 million cubic meters, Hungary – 9.267 million cubic meters, and Poland – 4.269 million cubic meters) of the existing 66 million cubic meters of the capacities on the western border.

The average daily gas imports by Ukraine in May 2018 amounted to 36.5 million cubic meters, in May 2017 – 38.4 million cubic meters, and in May 2016 – 3.1 million cubic meters.

