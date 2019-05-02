Ukraine, Turkey agree on supplies of Ukrainian Konus anti-tank guided missiles for Turkish tanks at IDEF 2019

Ukraine and Turkey have arranged supplies of Ukrainian 120mm Konus (Cone) anti-tank guided missiles designed by Luch Design Bureau (Kyiv) for Turkish T-84-120 and T-74-120 main battle tanks.

The press service of state-owned enterprise (SOE) Spetstechnoexport reported on Monday, April 29, that the contract was initialed by Ukraine with Turkey's MKEK (Makina ve Kimya Endüstrisi Kurumu) during the 14th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2019) held in Istanbul.

According to the report, the terms of the agreement provide for the phased transfer of technology to the Turkish side and the organization of production of Ukrainian 120mm anti-tank guided missiles meeting NATO standards at facilities in Turkey.

Initialing of the contract allowed the approval of the cost and delivery time, as well as other details of the implementation of the agreement, the SOE said. Completion of the signing of the contract is scheduled for the coming days. Also in the near future it is planned to start the first export batches of the Konus anti-tank guided missiles for the Turkish customer, the press service said.

As expected, the agreement with the Turkish MKEK for the supply and production of Ukrainian anti-tank guided missiles will allow Ukraine to expand its presence in the defense markets of the Middle East and Southeast Asia, and primarily in countries with T-84-120 and T-74-120 tanks in their arsenals.