Agrarians hope profile agencies won't be reshuffled after presidential elections

Agrarians hope that the profile agencies will not be reshuffled, however insist on the announcement of experts in the agricultural sector from the team of Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We will hear their names after the official results are announced. There are enough specialists in the country. And now there is a good team in the profile ministry, which has the desire and inspiration to continue acting effectively in the interests of the industry, to cooperate with the associations," head of the Ukrsadprom Association Yuriy Vakhel told Interfax-Ukraine.

He predicts that a number of politicians will leave the political arena by the end of this year.

"I think before the end of the year we will not see many participants in the Ukrainian power theater group on the political arena. Their audience has become very demanding and impatient ... I don't expect essential, qualitative changes from today's parliament, if only the threat to completely disappear from the political map of Ukraine forces them to work at an emergency pace. Especially since the voters announced their demand for changes very loudly on Sunday," the expert said.