Economy

16:45 15.04.2019

Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

1 min read
Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

PrJSC Volodymyr-Volynsky Poultry Farm (Volyn region) will invest EUR 38 million in the construction of a new poultry processing facility, which will allow doubling production, director general of the company Alina Sych has said.

According to her, the capacity of the new workshop will be 13,500 broilers per hour. Construction is to be completed in a year or two. The company will produce goods under the Epikur brand at this facility: poultry grown without antibiotics and growth stimulation.

"The monthly increase in the sales of Epikur poultry is about 43%. We grow 4.6 million birds. As the demand for our products is growing, we start building new facilities to raise production. Within the total production by the factory, the share of Epikur is more than 30%, the rest is grown according to the standard technology," Sych told Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, Volodymyr-Volynsky Poultry Farm actively implements alternative energy projects.

PrJSC Volodymyr-Volynsky Poultry Farm is a Ukrainian-Dutch enterprise, part of the Openmind group of companies. The factory's infrastructure includes 100 poultry farms, a processing workshop and a feed mill with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes per month.

Tags: #investment #poultry #ukraine #farm
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:24 16.04.2019
Savchenko, Ruban released from custody, pretrial confinement term not extended

Savchenko, Ruban released from custody, pretrial confinement term not extended

10:30 16.04.2019
Poroshenko not satisfied with quality of investigation into deaths of Heavenly Hundred

Poroshenko not satisfied with quality of investigation into deaths of Heavenly Hundred

09:29 16.04.2019
Ex-head of Ukrspecexport Bondarchuk announces plans to return to Ukraine

Ex-head of Ukrspecexport Bondarchuk announces plans to return to Ukraine

18:55 15.04.2019
Russia-led forces on Monday mount seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, 120mm mortars used three times

Russia-led forces on Monday mount seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, 120mm mortars used three times

18:14 15.04.2019
Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

17:18 15.04.2019
Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

Economy Ministry working group recommends refraining from appeal to WTO in transit dispute with Russia

17:00 15.04.2019
Crimea not negotiable, Crimean Tatars must receive perspective for national development, not promises

Crimea not negotiable, Crimean Tatars must receive perspective for national development, not promises

15:50 15.04.2019
Suspect Ex-MP Kriuchkov will be provided security upon entering Ukraine, court to decide pretrial prevention measure

Suspect Ex-MP Kriuchkov will be provided security upon entering Ukraine, court to decide pretrial prevention measure

13:55 15.04.2019
Voda Donbasu refuses settling issue of illegal electricity consumption

Voda Donbasu refuses settling issue of illegal electricity consumption

13:23 15.04.2019
Zelensky urges Poroshenko to handle Handziuk case, imprison Svynarchuks, remember captured sailors, not run after him on TV channels

Zelensky urges Poroshenko to handle Handziuk case, imprison Svynarchuks, remember captured sailors, not run after him on TV channels

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court postpones case on grounds for PrivatBank nationalization until April 22

Poroshenko signs bankruptcy code

S & P affirms ratings on Ukraine at 'B-/B'

Income of local budgets up to UAH 60.4 bln in Q1, 2019 –Zubko

Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

LATEST

Ukraine's most expensive brands revealed - rating

Poroshenko signs bankruptcy code

S & P affirms ratings on Ukraine at 'B-/B'

Income of local budgets up to UAH 60.4 bln in Q1, 2019 –Zubko

Germany to issue extra EUR 85 mln for building premises for IDPs, social projects in Donbas

Interpipe could issue eurobonds for $330 mln as part of debt restructuring

Ukrnafta increases production of oil by 6.4%, gas by 12.9% in March

Minsk expecting proposals on price of Russian gas starting in 2020 to be ready by April 30 - deputy PM

Privat24 clients buy $8.9 mln, sell $8.5 mln via online currency exchange service in April

Kyivstar expands 4G network to cover 58% of Ukrainian population in one year

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD