Minsk expecting proposals on price of Russian gas starting in 2020 to be ready by April 30 - deputy PM

The Belarusian government expects proposals on gas prices for Minsk starting in 2020 approved by bilateral working groups to be ready by April 30.

"This year prices have been determined, and we should start 2020 with relevant agreements on pricing parameters. Groups are working on the level of the Energy Ministry, and under decisions taken within a high-level group, they should prepare proposals by April 30," Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko said after a meeting chaired by President Alexander Lukashenko, according to the state news agency BelTA.

"The head of state inquired about the state of the negotiation process on the implementation of agreements reached by the presidents of the two countries on approving gas prices," Petrishenko said.