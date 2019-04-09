Economy

16:28 09.04.2019

IMF improves assessment of deficit of current account of Ukraine's balance of payments in 2019 to 2.5% of GDP

2 min read
IMF improves assessment of deficit of current account of Ukraine's balance of payments in 2019 to 2.5% of GDP

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has improved the assessment of the deficit of the current account of Ukraine's balance of payments for 2019 to 2.5% of GDP compared to 2.9% of GDP in its previous forecast dated December last year and 3.7% of GDP last year.

According to the updated World Economic Outlook (WEO), the assessment of the current account deficit for 2020, on the contrary, is somewhat worsened: to 2.4% of GDP from 2.2% of GDP.

According to the fund, in 2024 the current account deficit will remain at about the same level at 2.6% of GDP.

The IMF confirmed its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth for this and next years at 2.7% and 3% respectively, expecting acceleration in 2024 to 3.3%, which corresponded to the growth rates in the past year.

According to the updated WEO, the fund, like in December 2018, expects a slowdown in inflation in Ukraine from 9.8% last year to 7% in the current one. For 2020, the inflation estimate is somewhat worsened: to 5.6% from 5.5%.

In addition, the IMF predicts a decrease in unemployment in Ukraine from 9% in 2018 to 8.5% in 2019 and 8.1% in 2020, while in December 2018 the forecast for this and next years stood at 8.6% and 8% respectively.

Tags: #balance #account #ukraine #imf #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:53 09.04.2019
Poroshenko appoints Kryvonos as chief of inter-departmental commission on policy of MTC, export control instead of Hladkovsky

Poroshenko appoints Kryvonos as chief of inter-departmental commission on policy of MTC, export control instead of Hladkovsky

17:49 09.04.2019
World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

17:46 09.04.2019
Poroshenko: We now have a missile with a range of more than one kilometer

Poroshenko: We now have a missile with a range of more than one kilometer

17:25 09.04.2019
LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

17:07 09.04.2019
Zelensky promises to bring all Ukrainian prisoners home

Zelensky promises to bring all Ukrainian prisoners home

16:02 09.04.2019
Poroshenko submits employment termination for Stepanov as Odesa Regional State Administration head, Cabinet to consider it on April 10

Poroshenko submits employment termination for Stepanov as Odesa Regional State Administration head, Cabinet to consider it on April 10

13:54 09.04.2019
Ukraine's integration in economy of EU to create very positive conditions for investors

Ukraine's integration in economy of EU to create very positive conditions for investors

13:16 09.04.2019
First tests of Grim-2 tactical missile system with foreign customer scheduled for 2019

First tests of Grim-2 tactical missile system with foreign customer scheduled for 2019

12:49 09.04.2019
Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.2% in Jan-Feb

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.2% in Jan-Feb

12:42 09.04.2019
OPIC to provide $6.4 mln loan to Ukrainian Catholic University

OPIC to provide $6.4 mln loan to Ukrainian Catholic University

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

Ukraine's integration in economy of EU to create very positive conditions for investors

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.2% in Jan-Feb

Ukrainians buy $77.3 mln more currency from banks than sell in March

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

LATEST

Ukrainians buy $77.3 mln more currency from banks than sell in March

Cybersecurity risk insurance to be trend in 2019 in Ukraine – EY

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

Zhytomyr regional administration to buy 28 school buses worth UAH 54.6 mln

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget comes to UAH 25.3 bln in Q1, 2019

Naftogaz signs agreement with Norway's Wikborg for litigation with Gazprom for another EUR14 mln

Finance ministry approves recruiting companies to select candidates to supervisory boards of Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Ukreximbank

Ukroboronprom preparing road map to bring current defense industry standards in line with NATO standards by 2022

China's Sinosure could provide Naftogaz with $1 bln insurance coverage

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD