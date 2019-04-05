Economy

12:15 05.04.2019

Zhytomyr regional administration to buy 28 school buses worth UAH 54.6 mln

2 min read

The Education and Science Department of Zhytomyr Regional State Administration has announced a tender for the purchase of 28 buses for transportation of schoolchildren worth UAH 54.6 million.

According to information on the ProZorro platform, the deadline for bidding is May 4 and the auction is scheduled for June 10.

Zhytomyr Regional State Administration is planning to buy buses of Euro 5 environmental standard produced not earlier than 2019 equipped with diesel engines and at least 30 seats. They have to be delivered to the customer by November 30, 2019.

On February 22, 2019, Zhytomyr Regional State Administration announced the same tender. BUS Motor LLC (Bogdan Corporation), private enterprise Forsazh, and Auto-Bus LLC (Ataman) bid for the tender. However, it was cancelled due to violations of the legislation on public procurement.

On April 3, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated grants from the national budget to local budgets for the improvement of education quality, in particular it allocated UAH 325 million for the purchase of school buses and UAH 175 million for the purchase of specialized vehicles for inclusion resource centers.

The press service of the Education and Science Ministry of Ukraine reported that the purchase of buses would be co-financed jointly with local self-government agencies. Cities of regional significance should pay at least 30% of the total cost of the buses.

The government allocated UAH 14.7 million for Zhytomyr regional budget for the purchase of school buses.

"We have invested over UAH 840 million [in the School Bus program] in 2016-2018. Another UAH 325 million will be allocated this year. Thus our investment has reached billions over recent years," the ministry's press service quoted Education and Science Minister Lilia Hrynevych as saying.

Almost all Ukrainian producers produce school buses, including Bogdan in Lutsk, Etalon (Chernihiv Autoplant), and UkrAVTO.

Tags: #ukraine #school #zhytomyr
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:00 05.04.2019
Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

Ukraine, NATO will strengthen military presence in Black Sea, conduct exercises independently of Russia's opinion – Klimkin

13:21 05.04.2019
Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

12:35 05.04.2019
World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

11:30 05.04.2019
Tymoshenko: 2.5 mln votes not enough to win, but enough to work for the sake of free, happy Ukraine

Tymoshenko: 2.5 mln votes not enough to win, but enough to work for the sake of free, happy Ukraine

11:02 05.04.2019
Quick test shows no psychoactive substances in Poroshenko's body

Quick test shows no psychoactive substances in Poroshenko's body

10:27 05.04.2019
Poroshenko: inviting Tymoshenko to conduct debates is disrespect to her and her voters

Poroshenko: inviting Tymoshenko to conduct debates is disrespect to her and her voters

17:54 04.04.2019
Poroshenko campaign wants two rounds of debates, at NSC Olympiyskiy, UA:PBC on April 19

Poroshenko campaign wants two rounds of debates, at NSC Olympiyskiy, UA:PBC on April 19

15:38 04.04.2019
Medvedev: President Poroshenko expects Zelensky on Friday morning at Olympiyskiy stadium's aid station to give medical samples

Medvedev: President Poroshenko expects Zelensky on Friday morning at Olympiyskiy stadium's aid station to give medical samples

15:03 04.04.2019
Saakashvili has chances of regaining Ukrainian citizenship after April 21

Saakashvili has chances of regaining Ukrainian citizenship after April 21

13:10 04.04.2019
Over 1,000 civilians suffer from mines in Donbas since start of conflict

Over 1,000 civilians suffer from mines in Donbas since start of conflict

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

World Bank downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 2.7% from 2.9%

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget comes to UAH 25.3 bln in Q1, 2019

China's Sinosure could provide Naftogaz with $1 bln insurance coverage

Shares of Ukrainian companies on intl stock exchanges react calmly on outcome of first round of presidential election

LATEST

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget comes to UAH 25.3 bln in Q1, 2019

Naftogaz signs agreement with Norway's Wikborg for litigation with Gazprom for another EUR14 mln

Finance ministry approves recruiting companies to select candidates to supervisory boards of Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Ukreximbank

Ukroboronprom preparing road map to bring current defense industry standards in line with NATO standards by 2022

China's Sinosure could provide Naftogaz with $1 bln insurance coverage

Zelensky's attitude to IMF program will be main marker for markets – expert

Wind Solar Energy to build wind farm of up to 190 MW in Zhytomyr region

Shares of Ukrainian companies on intl stock exchanges react calmly on outcome of first round of presidential election

Ukrainian eurobond market responds favorably to outcome of first round of election – Concorde Capital analyst

Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD