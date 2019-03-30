Economy

16:28 30.03.2019

Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

Justice Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Petrenko has submitted e-declaration for 2018, declaring over UAH 2.362 million of income.

The Justice Minister received UAH 575,399 of salary, UAH 1.775 million of interest on bank deposits and UAH 12,052 of part-time salary.

Petrenko declared $997,281, UAH 2.226 million and EUR 353 on deposits.

In addition, the Justice Minister declared $350,000 and EUR 80,000 in cash.

According to the e-declaration, the minister has a land parcel in the village of Stari Bezradychi of Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, with an area of 29,000 square meters, 50% of the land parcel in the village of Novi Petrivtsi, Vyshgorod district, Kyiv region, with a total area of 1,497 square meters. He rents an apartment in Kyiv of 150.8 square meters and owns an apartment in Kyiv of 60.5 square meters, which he uses in the place of his registration.

Petrenko also declared two paintings and two icons, a collection of 16 engravings, and two pairs of watches Ulysse Nardin and Perrelet.

The minister owns the Volkswagen Golf car made in 2007, and also rents a Toyota Camry made in 2013 from M Group Lawyer Group LLC.

In addition, he owns 25% of the copyrights to the trademark for goods and services (which is not specified).

