DTEK opens Academy DTEK educational business platform at UNIT.City

DTEK Energy Holding has announced the start of transformation of its corporate university into an innovative educational business platform, Academy DTEK, and on February 21 presented a training platform in UNIT.City, where it occupied two floors of a new six-storey campus, the total rental area of which is 12,000 square meters.

"Academy DTEK is becoming an innovative educational business platform open to business representatives, the public sector, the public, and international partners," Oleksandr Kucherenko, the Director for Sustainable Development at DTEK, said at a press conference during the presentation.

He clarified that the corporate university was created nine years ago, and in 2014 began entering foreign markets. According to him, it currently works with 17 government organizations, including the National Bank, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, Ukrposhta, for which 72 training events were held last year.

Kucherenko noted that in the new quality Academy DTEK will introduce in Ukraine international HR practices together with its partners: the business schools and organizations INSEAD, IE Business School, Thunderbird, HRCI, Kyiv-Mohyla Business School.