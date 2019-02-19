Economy

09:15 19.02.2019

Odesa raises five-year loan of UAH 1 bln at 22.4% per annum from Ukrgasbank

1 min read
Odesa raises five-year loan of UAH 1 bln at 22.4% per annum from Ukrgasbank

Odesa City Council has attracted a five-year loan of UAH 1 billion from Ukrgasbank (Kyiv), according to the website of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

According to the ministry, the cost of borrowing is 22.4% per annum. The loan repayment period is December 15, 2023.

As reported, Odesa in 2018 planned to provide about UAH 860 million of financial guarantees to municipal enterprises (in 2017 some UAH 1.3 billion). It was assumed that the specified financing would be used for investments, payments on the obligations of enterprises, as well as to cover their losses due to the excess of expenses for the services provided over the tariffs for these services.

Tags: #ukrgasbank #loan #odesa #city_council
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

18:16 16.02.2019
Odesa hosts conference on preparation of Sea Breeze 2019 drills

Odesa hosts conference on preparation of Sea Breeze 2019 drills

11:55 21.12.2018
Ukrgasbank attracts UAH 3 bln of refinancing from NBU for 77 days at 20% per annum

Ukrgasbank attracts UAH 3 bln of refinancing from NBU for 77 days at 20% per annum

09:40 07.11.2018
Fire at vegetable oil refinery outside Odesa extinguished; no casualties reported

Fire at vegetable oil refinery outside Odesa extinguished; no casualties reported

11:16 28.09.2018
Odesa court rules arrest without bail of three suspects in Mykhaylyk attack

Odesa court rules arrest without bail of three suspects in Mykhaylyk attack

11:46 24.09.2018
SPF waiting for new tender to select supplier of gas on tolling terms to Odesa Port-Side Plant

SPF waiting for new tender to select supplier of gas on tolling terms to Odesa Port-Side Plant

11:17 24.09.2018
Ukraine announces repeated tender to select advisor for privatization of Oriana, Sumykhimprom, Ukragroleasing

Ukraine announces repeated tender to select advisor for privatization of Oriana, Sumykhimprom, Ukragroleasing

11:15 24.09.2018
Condition of Odesa activist Mykhailyk stabilizes, he is given protection

Condition of Odesa activist Mykhailyk stabilizes, he is given protection

17:05 20.09.2018
State could attract at least $15-20 bln of investment using its land bank

State could attract at least $15-20 bln of investment using its land bank

15:56 14.08.2018
Court returns Odesa port elevator worth over UAH 260 mln to state ownership

Court returns Odesa port elevator worth over UAH 260 mln to state ownership

19:17 26.07.2018
IFC could enter Ukrgasbank capital by year end - Markarova

IFC could enter Ukrgasbank capital by year end - Markarova

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's finance ministry counts on attracting second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid late March or early April

Work of Agrarian Fund blocked due to raids by NABU

NBU predicts growth in money transfers to Ukraine in 2019 to $12.2 bln – NBU council head

Subsidy monetization program for households launched in Ukraine – Poroshenko

Share of export receipts in foreign currency subject to mandatory sale to be reduced to 30% from 50% from March 1

LATEST

Ukraine cuts gas stocks by 40% since start of heating season

Hague arbitration court rules in favor of PrivatBank against Russia on bank assets seized in Crimea – bank

Poroshenko on trade turnover between Ukraine and Egypt: It's realistic to reach $2 bln

DTEK builds largest solar power plant in Europe with 246 MW capacity

Ukraine complains to WTO about new transit sanctions imposed by Russia

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q4 accelerates to 3.4% – statistics

Rebrew Brewery launched in Brovary – shareholder Sholomko

Naftogaz urges government, local authorities to join efforts to boost gas production in Ukraine

Naftogaz urges government, local authorities to join efforts to boost gas production in Ukraine

Ukraine reducing natural gas consumption every year — Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD