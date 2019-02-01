Economy

Political consultations on FTA between Ukraine and Turkey to be held soon - Klimkin

Political consultations on the introduction of a free trade area (FTA) between Ukraine and Turkey will take place in the near future, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"We talked about our future FTA agreement. Political consultations will take place soon … Some $4 billion turnover is very far from our potential," he said at a press conference following a meeting of the joint Ukraine-Turkey strategic planning group in Odesa.

The minister said that consultations on the social security agreement will also be held.

"More and more Ukrainians are working in Turkey, more and more Turkish citizens are working in Ukraine. We will have expert consultations in the near future and we need this agreement," he explained.

Klimkin said that 1.4 million Ukrainians visited Turkey in 2018.

