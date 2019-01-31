Economy

00:23 31.01.2019

Illegal armed formations attack Ukraine's Joint Forces in Donbas three times in past day, no casualties reported

1 min read

Illegal armed formations attacked Ukraine's Joint Forces in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, three times from 00:00 to 18:00 Kyiv time on Wednesday, January 30.

"There have been no casualties amid shelling by the Russian occupation forces," the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said in an evening update on Facebook on January 30.

In particular, Ukrainian positions near the village of Kriakivka, Novoaidarsky district in Luhansk region, were attacked with the use of 82mm mortars, while the enemy opened fire from automatic grenade launchers and small arms to attack Ukrainian positions near the village of Khutir Vilny on the outskirts of the village of Zolote-4.

Ukrainian positions near the village of Pavlopil, Volnovakha district in Donetsk region came under fire from grenade launchers.

The armed forces of Ukraine fired back, keeping the situation under control, the update said.

Tags: #donbas
AD

MORE ABOUT

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas over past day

DTEK estimates supplies of coal via Russia to EU from its seized coalmines in Donbas at up to 2 mln tonnes

Poroshenko, Merkel to discuss situation in Donbas, Crimea, European integration of Ukraine

Ukraine loses UAH 100 bln because of Russian aggression

Gazprom stops issuing bills for gas shipped to occupied Donbas, but continues to 'write off' odd sums on this

Ukraine reports 1 KIA, 3 WIA in Donbas amid 45 enemy attacks in past 24 hours

Ukraine not buying coal, steel produced in occupied part of Donbas - Zhebrivsky

Naftogaz won't pay for gas supplied by Gazprom to Donbas, according to Stockholm ruling

Gazprom wants Donbas gas supplies kept out of Stockholm arbitration with Naftogaz

Government approves draft agreement with EU on EUR 50 mln to support Donbas

LATEST

Ukraine to stimulate waste sorting, waste-to-energy activities - concept

JKX raises average daily production by 38% in early 2019

Govt cuts gas consumption limits, obliges Naftogaz to foresee funds on installation of meters

Govt to return decreased gas consumption limits, no one should pay in line with increased limits

Govt to recommend Naftogaz to ensure installation of gas meters for households at expense of Naftogaz

Naftogaz CEO to donate his salary to charity until late 2019

Supreme court allows execution in Ukraine of Hague arbitration decision on Crimean' lawsuit of ex-head of PrivatBank

Nord Stream 2 AG still in project finance talks, seeking 6 bln euros

Lukashenko meets with Ukrainian envoy at Minsk talks Marchuk

NBT to invest EUR1 bln in wind plant in Ukraine, Scatec Solar EUR180 mln in solar plant, Norsk Solar EUR9 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD