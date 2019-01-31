Illegal armed formations attack Ukraine's Joint Forces in Donbas three times in past day, no casualties reported

Illegal armed formations attacked Ukraine's Joint Forces in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, three times from 00:00 to 18:00 Kyiv time on Wednesday, January 30.

"There have been no casualties amid shelling by the Russian occupation forces," the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said in an evening update on Facebook on January 30.

In particular, Ukrainian positions near the village of Kriakivka, Novoaidarsky district in Luhansk region, were attacked with the use of 82mm mortars, while the enemy opened fire from automatic grenade launchers and small arms to attack Ukrainian positions near the village of Khutir Vilny on the outskirts of the village of Zolote-4.

Ukrainian positions near the village of Pavlopil, Volnovakha district in Donetsk region came under fire from grenade launchers.

The armed forces of Ukraine fired back, keeping the situation under control, the update said.