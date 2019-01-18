Economy

Some 39 Ukrainian infrastructure projects included in TEN-T Trans-European Transport Network

The indicative plan for the construction of the Trans-European Transport Network TEN-T includes 39 Ukrainian infrastructure projects envisaged by the national strategy Drive Ukraine 2030.

"Ukraine has been included in the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and becomes an important participant in the development of the Europe-Asia transport corridor," Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said at a briefing in Kyiv.

According to him, the implementation of these projects will significantly deepen the infrastructure integration of Ukraine and in future will help become an integrated part of the European transport network.

In accordance with the project of the European Commission, almost EUR4.5 billion is foreseen for these 39 projects.

"When we say that the implementation of Drive Ukraine costs about $60 billion, already in the first year of its implementation we have at least 50% of funding from the national budget and 10% of funding from our European partners, international financial organizations and through public-private partnership," the minister stressed.

