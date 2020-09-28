Infrastructure Ministry to attract UAH 3.8 bln of investments by transferring seven railway stations to concession

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine plans to attract investments totaling UAH 3.8 billion by transferring seven railway stations to concession.

"Ukrzaliznytsia with the support of the International Finance Corporation prepared seven railway stations for concession. Now, the final technical steps are being taken to launch the concession process," Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy said during the conference "Investments Matter" in Kyiv.

According to him, the ministry plans to attract UAH 3.8 billion of investments, provide UAH 60.18 million in concession payments and UAH 17.4 million in taxes to the state budget.

It is planned to transfer to the concession the following stations: Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Chop, Dnipro, Khmelnytsky and Vinnytsia.

In addition, in terms of development of the railway direction, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will allocate $ 420 million for the project of electrification of the Dolynska-Mykolaiv-Kolosivka railway line.

The project is tentatively planned to be completed by 2023.

"Our goal is to develop the number of electrified directions, since it is more economical, environmentally friendly, safer. And this is about how we can improve the turnover of the car fleet, namely, exported and imported cargo. And this is all about the economy," Krykliy explained.