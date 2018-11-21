Economy

15:58 21.11.2018

Wizz Air plans to place ten aircraft in Ukraine in 2019 - Omelyan

The Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air plans to open the Ukrainian subsidiary Wizz Air Ukraine and place a fleet of ten aircraft in Ukraine, Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said on Facebook.

"In 2019, we'll create Wizz Air Ukraine with a fleet of ten aircraft of Ukrainian registration, tax payment and the creation of hundreds of new highly paid jobs in Ukraine. Within three or five years, this fleet will double. We will work on domestic and international low cost flights," the company said.

He also wrote that Wizz Air noted the transparency of the Ukrainian aviation market, economic growth and growing air travel, as well as a healthy competitive environment in the air transportation market in the country.

As reported, Wizz Air plans to resume the work of the Ukrainian subsidiary Wizz Air Ukraine in 2019, and also invest $2.5 billion to increase the Ukrainian fleet to 20 new Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft by 2025.

Earlier the Irish low cost carrier Ryanair said it plans in 2019 to open five new flights from Ukraine, and invest $1.5 billion in Ukraine over three to five years, increasing the fleet to 15 aircraft and passenger traffic to 5 million people.

