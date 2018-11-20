Competition agency postpones decision making in DTEK case for Dec 18

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has postponed the hearing of a case opened after revealing signs of violation of legislation on protection of economic competition by DTEK Dniproenergo, DTEK Zakhidenergo and DTEK Skhidenergo for December 18 in relation to the need to study new materials.

"The hearing of the case is underway. The next meeting on it is scheduled for December 18," the committee's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the plaintiffs in the case – the National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy, Housing and Utilities Services (NCER) and National Energy Company Ukrenergo.

As reported, initially scheduled for November 6, the meeting, which was to be held behind closed doors, was postponed due to the absence of the plaintiffs to November 20.

The new meeting was already open. Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Yuriy Terentiev warned that the committee insists on the participation of the plaintiffs in the process, but if they do not appear, the case can be heard without them.

In 2015, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine started proceedings on the monopoly position of DTEK energy holding in the electricity market. According to Terentiev, the committee does not consider thermal generation as a separate market, but this does not prevent opening the case.

In turn, the press service of DTEK said that the holding is not a monopolist and hopes for an unbiased and transparent investigation of the situation on the electricity market.