Economy

13:47 20.11.2018

Competition agency postpones decision making in DTEK case for Dec 18

2 min read
Competition agency postpones decision making in DTEK case for Dec 18

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has postponed the hearing of a case opened after revealing signs of violation of legislation on protection of economic competition by DTEK Dniproenergo, DTEK Zakhidenergo and DTEK Skhidenergo for December 18 in relation to the need to study new materials.

"The hearing of the case is underway. The next meeting on it is scheduled for December 18," the committee's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the plaintiffs in the case – the National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy, Housing and Utilities Services (NCER) and National Energy Company Ukrenergo.

As reported, initially scheduled for November 6, the meeting, which was to be held behind closed doors, was postponed due to the absence of the plaintiffs to November 20.

The new meeting was already open. Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Yuriy Terentiev warned that the committee insists on the participation of the plaintiffs in the process, but if they do not appear, the case can be heard without them.

In 2015, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine started proceedings on the monopoly position of DTEK energy holding in the electricity market. According to Terentiev, the committee does not consider thermal generation as a separate market, but this does not prevent opening the case.

In turn, the press service of DTEK said that the holding is not a monopolist and hopes for an unbiased and transparent investigation of the situation on the electricity market.

Tags: #dtek
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

DTEK switches third unit of Prydniprovska TPP from anthracite to gas coal burning

DTEK estimates supplies of coal via Russia to EU from its seized coalmines in Donbas at up to 2 mln tonnes

DTEK, General Electric sign contract to supply equipment for second stage of Prymorska wind farm

DTEK not to participate in privatization of Centrenergo

DTEK announces plans to squeeze out shares in DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia

DTEK preparing lawsuit against Russia on assets lost in Crimea

DTEK Energy posts UAH 5.4 bln in net profit in H1

Court recognizes rightness of DTEK Dniproenergo in dispute with Synergy 7 fund about share prices

DTEK claims Centrenergo violates coal counter deliveries model since Dec

DTEK orders 26 wind turbines from General Electric

LATEST

AMC fines Kurchenko UAH 15 mln

Ryanair plans to invest $1.5 bln in Ukraine by 2023, expanding fleet to 15 planes

Govt increases revenue, expenditure in draft national budget 2019 by UAH 17.8 bln, submits draft to Rada

Ukrtransgaz proposes to postpone start of daily gas balancing until Feb 1, 2019

Two non-core agencies delaying approval of cancelling 10% mark-up on medical goods bought for budget funds

Coal miners end hunger strike at Kapustin coal mine in Luhansk region

TYME intl payment system files lawsuit against NBU

Naftogaz head notes absence of foreign buyers of share in Ukraine's GTS estimated at $14 bln

Ukraine cuts gas inventories by 0.3 bcm

Number of Internet users in Ukraine continues falling in Q1 2018

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD