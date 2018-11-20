Govt increases revenue, expenditure in draft national budget 2019 by UAH 17.8 bln, submits draft to Rada

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has submitted the reviewed draft national budget for 2019 to the Verkhovna Rada (bill No. 9000), boosting its revenue by 1.8%, to UAH 1.019 trillion and expenses – by 1.6%, to UAH 1.112 trillion, according to the document posted on the parliaments' website.

However, the deficit of the national budget left unchanged – at UAH 89.989 billion, according to the document.

Acting Finance Minister of Ukraine Oksana Markarova said that the deficit of the budget remains at 2.3% of GDP during its review for the second reading.