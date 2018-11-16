Economy

Ukraine to enter top 10 world's largest exporters of dairy products in 2018 – ministry

Ukraine in 2018 would enter the top ten world's largest exporters of dairy products, First Deputy Agricultural Policy and Food Minister of Ukraine Maksym Martyniuk has said.

"Livestock breeding has begun to develop in our country. According to preliminary statistics, this year we will enter the world's top ten exporters of dairy products. Our milking rates are growing. Animal productivity is growing, which is a good trend that needs to be supported next year," he said at a solemn meeting devoted to the Day of Agricultural Workers in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, the ministry in 2019 will keep the system of state support for the agro-industrial complex and take into account the "mistakes made this year."

"We will change the money delivery mechanisms so that as many entities working in the agrarian business as possible get these funds," Martyniuk said.

"We are not satisfied with the way how the state support programs for the agro-industrial complex are being implemented today. We need to target this support better. I urge the associations, so that next year we can make better targeted support mechanisms to have more opportunities in the agro-industrial complex, since our the task is to do deep processing [of agricultural products] in Ukraine," Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman said at the event.

He recalled that Ukrainian agricultural products are exported to 190 countries, and the government intends to "open new markets."

