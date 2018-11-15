Infrastructure Ministry supports transfer of Mykolaiv railway station to concession

Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure, following the results of negotiations with Ukrzaliznytsia, has defined Mykolaiv railway station as a possible concession object within public-private partnership, the press service of the ministry informs.

"We need to unite efforts and decide how this concession will be: either with the local authorities or we are looking for a private partner. If we are looking for a private partner, then how will it be and what the terms and vision of this complex are," Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan reported.

The minister also noted that after the completion of electrification of the railway to Mykolaiv, trips in this direction will become faster and cheaper.

At the same time, he noted the unsatisfactory condition of the station complex.

"It's shameful when they make panic repairs before the minister's arrival, break up the toilets, while the director of the station "resigns," formalizes medical leave and so on not to see the results of his "work" for a year," Omelyan stressed.

At the same time, the minister noted the significant infrastructure potential of Mykolaiv region and stated the need to launch Mykolaiv airport, as well as the need to restore the shipbuilding industry.