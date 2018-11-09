DTEK switches third unit of Prydniprovska TPP from anthracite to gas coal burning

DTEK Energo has finished the switch of unit nine of the Prydniprovska thermal power plant (TPP) with a capacity of 150 MW from anthracite to gas coal, the company's press service reported on Thursday.

It took nine months to refit of the unit for burning gas coal. In 2017, the company transferred units seven and eight of the Prydniprovska TPP from anthracite to gas coal.

Connection to the power grid of another converted unit 10 is scheduled for December 2018. Construction and installation works are underway. The total cost of the transfer of units nine and 10 will be UAH 300 million.

The press service said that for the year of operation of the Prydniprovska TPP burning gas coal, the need for imported anthracite decreased by 0.7 million tonnes. The plant has stopped using anthracite since April 21, 2018.

"This year we will complete the transfer of four units of the Prydniprovska TPP with a total capacity of 600 MW from anthracite to gas coal. Ukrainian coal is a guarantee of stable power supply in Ukraine. The more heat generation will focus on the fuel that is produced in Ukraine, the greater the beneficial effect will be for the state and residents," DTEK Energy CEO Dmytro Sakharuk said.