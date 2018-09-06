Ukrzaliznytsia and 1991 Open Data Incubator launch incubation program for startups

Ukrzaliznytsia and 1991 Open Data Incubator with the support of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, as well as the Office of the National Investment Council of Ukraine have announced the launch of the incubation program for startups Future of Mobility Lab.UZ edition.

"Future of Mobility Lab.UZ edition will develop as an incubation program for startups seeking to revise the technological background of Ukrzaliznytsia and having the idea of a joint project with the enterprise," the report notes.

According to it, projects are to be implemented in the following areas: scoring and use of data in procurement (integrated insurance solutions, optimization of work with contractors), alternative costs for freight transportation (electronic controllers, etc.), passenger transportation (solution for passengers at all stages of travel, augmented and virtual reality).

Among other areas are the management of non-core assets and warehouses (IoT and blockchain) and alternative experimental solutions (machine learning, social projects).

It is assumed that during the free three-month program Future of Mobility Lab.UZ edition in 1991 Open Data Incubator, the selected startups will work on developing a pilot project, receive mentor support from the leading industry experts and access to data and necessary infrastructure of Ukrzaliznytsia.