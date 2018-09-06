Economy

18:23 06.09.2018

Ukrzaliznytsia and 1991 Open Data Incubator launch incubation program for startups

1 min read

Ukrzaliznytsia and 1991 Open Data Incubator with the support of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, as well as the Office of the National Investment Council of Ukraine have announced the launch of the incubation program for startups Future of Mobility Lab.UZ edition.

"Future of Mobility Lab.UZ edition will develop as an incubation program for startups seeking to revise the technological background of Ukrzaliznytsia and having the idea of a joint project with the enterprise," the report notes.

According to it, projects are to be implemented in the following areas: scoring and use of data in procurement (integrated insurance solutions, optimization of work with contractors), alternative costs for freight transportation (electronic controllers, etc.), passenger transportation (solution for passengers at all stages of travel, augmented and virtual reality).

Among other areas are the management of non-core assets and warehouses (IoT and blockchain) and alternative experimental solutions (machine learning, social projects).

It is assumed that during the free three-month program Future of Mobility Lab.UZ edition in 1991 Open Data Incubator, the selected startups will work on developing a pilot project, receive mentor support from the leading industry experts and access to data and necessary infrastructure of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrzaliznytsia buys 2,287 freight cars in Jan-Aug

Ostchem's plants to shut down in a week unless Ukrzaliznytsia provides wagons for shipping

Ukrzaliznytsia launches regular container train Odesa-port-Dnipro

Ukrzaliznytsia to complete construction of railway express to Boryspil airport by Dec

Ukrzaliznytsia delaying signing of contract to supply 54 passenger wagons

France's Alstom interested in cooperation with Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia builds 1,300 gondola cars at own plants, buys 450 in 2018 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Ukrzaliznytsia to introduce contactless payment system at stations, in trains

General Electric, Wabtec merger not to affect cooperation with Ukrzaliznytsia

Reasons of strikes at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih not linked to production processes of Ukrzaliznytsia

LATEST

Losses from insurance against nuclear risks approaching zero, personal insurance in transport less than 10%

NBU expects successful negotiations with IMF mission

Agreement to implement investment project to build wind farm in Kherson region for $450 mln signed in Kyiv

Bayer launches seed plant in Zhytomyr region for $200 mln

Ukraine's international reserves shrink by 2.9% in August 2018

Talks of energy ministers of Russia, Ukraine and Vice President of EC Sefcovic on gas scheduled for Oct

Acting fiscal service head resigns, new head to be selected at tender

Parliamentary committee removes firewood export ban from bill on preserving Ukrainian forests

Ukraine pays $444 mln coupon for 2015 eurobonds

Ukrgazvydobuvannia hopes accounts to be unblocked quickly by Supreme Court ruling

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD