Infrastructure ministry initiates creation of Aviation Fund

The Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine initiates the creation of the Aviation Fund, which would ensure the development of the aviation sector, the ministry has reported on its website.

"We want to repeat the success of the Road Fund in the aviation sector, starting the process of restoration of regional airports. Now the key question is to persuade the government and Verkhovna Rada that next year the Aviation Fund will work. This will be targeted funding for the restoration of regional airports in Ukraine," Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan said.

He also said that since 2015 the number of operating airports has more than doubled. In 2018, in Ukraine already more than 10 airports operate stably.

At the same time, according to Omelyan, their quantity is not enough, and the quality, in particular regarding the runways, requires better one.

The minister also said that if the state invests in the reconstruction and construction of airports, the number of airlines in Ukraine and the percentage of Ukrainians who fly will increase many-fold.

According to the Infrastructure Ministry, at present, 5-7% of Ukrainians use air transport services.

"We want to have at least 50%, and this is possible. The experience of Poland, Hungary and other neighboring Eastern European countries shows: it is quite real," Omelyan said.