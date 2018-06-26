Economy

12:31 26.06.2018

France's Bouygues shows interest in construction of concession roads in Ukraine

 France's Bouygues Travaux Publics SAS has shown interest in the construction of concession roads in Ukraine and signed a memorandum on preliminary feasibility study and operation of two roads near Kyiv.

The memorandum was signed with Ukraine's State Agency of Motor Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) on June 25, the press service of the Office of the National Investment Council of Ukraine has said.

"We hope it will lay the foundation for successful concession cases in Ukraine. For international investors, the fact that the large French company Bouygues, which is present in 90 countries, expressed interest in concession of roads in Ukraine is definitely a positive sign. We expect that a new law on concessions that the Verkhovna Rada should adopt this summer will attract more companies with a worldwide known name to Ukrainian transport infrastructure," the press service quoted project manager of the Office and advisor to the Minister of Infrastructure Nadiya Kaznacheyeva as saying.

The memorandum foresees the development of preliminary feasibility study for the construction and operation of a highway between Kyiv and the town of Bila Tserkva (a new direction) on concession terms and the construction of the first phase of the Velyka Okruzhna big ring road around Kyiv (a new area of highway M-06 Kyiv – Chop to road M-05 Kyiv – Odesa).

The Office told Interfax-Ukraine that the length of the first phase of the ring road will be 51 km, and the road between Kyiv and Bila Tserkva will be about 50 km long.

The construction project is estimated at about $300 million.

Bouygues Group operates in 90 countries and has a capitalization of over EUR 15 billion.

According to its website, Bouygues in 2007-2017 took part in the construction of a new shelter facility over the destroyed Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

