Ukraine's government to take steps in summer to hold regular subsoil use tenders – PM

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers plans to take steps in July-August 2018 to hold regular tenders to sell special licenses for subsoil use, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said in parliament on Friday, June 22.

"As for systematic auctions to raise investment in mining, I think there is every reason to expect that in July or August the latest, we'll be able to handle it via Cabinet resolutions. Yesterday I held a meeting on that subject and set detailed tasks for certain executors and with certain deadlines. In pursuance of this protocol, government resolutions will be drafted, considered and approved," he said.

As reported, the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources of Ukraine announced an auction, which will be held on October 25 to sell special permits for the Lypovetska condensate field in Lviv region and the Chernytska gas condensate field in Sumy region.