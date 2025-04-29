Agri Credit Guarantee Fund issues only 24 loans for UAH 39.7 mln in 2025 - minister

The Agricultural Credit Guarantee Fund has UAH 812 million in authorized capital, which allows it to issue guarantees for UAH 3 billion, but in several months of 2025, banks issued only 24 loans for UAH 39.7 million, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval reported.

"This statistics needs to be radically changed," he wrote on Telegram following a meeting with the management and supervisory board of the fund after providing these data.

Koval stressed the need to strengthen support for horticulture, vegetable growing, seed production and the purchase of equipment, as well as to involve not only banks, but also credit unions in cooperation.

"Today, the agricultural sector is underfunded by more than UAH 828 billion. Therefore, every available tool, especially in war conditions, must work to the fullest," the minister emphasized.

The minister expressed confidence that the fund can become real support for small and medium-sized farmers with a land bank of up to 500 hectares. It guarantees coverage of up to 50% of the loan with the possibility of obtaining an investment loan for up to 7 years, purchasing land for up to 10 years, and providing working capital for up to 3 years.

"Our task is to make this tool available to farmers in every region. It is important, especially in war conditions, to use every opportunity to make Ukrainian farmers even more capable and strong," Koval summarized.

The Agricultural Loan Guarantee Fund provides support to micro, small and medium-sized farmers who cultivate land up to 500 hectares. The fund cooperates with banks that lend to farmers and guarantee coverage of up to 50% of loan obligations. Borrowers can receive investment loans for a term of up to seven years, loans for land purchase - up to 10 years, working capital for a term of up to three years with a maximum loan amount per borrower of UAH 30 million. The fund's guarantees also apply to the state program Affordable Loans 5-7-9%.

To access the fund's guarantees, a farmer must be registered in the State Agrarian Register.

The fund for is a non-bank financial institution. It was established by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in January 2024.