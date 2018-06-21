Naftogaz pays UAH 8 bln dividends for 2017 to state budget

Naftogaz Ukrainy has transferred UAH 8 billion of dividends for 2017 to the national budget, the company's press service has reported.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, by the end of June the company should transfer UAH 11.8 billion or 30% of net profit received last year to the budget.

In 2017 Naftogaz paid UAH 13.3 billion in dividends for 2016 to the state and became the most profitable enterprise among all companies owned by the state.

According to the press service, in general, since the beginning of this year and as of June 21 Naftogaz enterprises had paid over UAH 60 billion in taxes and dividends to the national budget.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises of the country. It is a monopolist in transit and storage of natural gas in underground storage facilities, as well as transportation of oil by pipelines throughout the country.