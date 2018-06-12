Economy

17:00 12.06.2018

Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 53.5 bln to national budget in Jan-May

National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy and companies incorporated in it paid UAH 53.5 billion of taxes to the national budget in January-May 2018.

The press service of Naftogaz, the share of the group was 18.4% of total budget revenue over the period.

As reported, Naftogaz Ukrainy and incorporated companies paid UAH 107.3 billion of taxes and dividends to the national budget in 2017.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites the largest oil and gas producing enterprises of the country. The holding is a monopolist in transit and storage of natural gas in underground storage facilities, as well as oil transportation via pipelines throughout the country.

Interfax-Ukraine
