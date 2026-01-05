Intergal-Bud puts into operation about 195,000 sq m of buildings in 2025

In 2025, the company Intergal-Bud put into operation over 194,617 sq m and launched new projects with an area of ​​163,000 sq m, Intergal-Bud's commercial director Olena Ryzhova told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The peculiarity of the construction company Intergal-Bud is that there are no unfinished projects in its portfolio. We are one of the leaders in the residential real estate market, and we were the No. 1 developer in terms of housing commissioning from 2022 to 2024. We hope to retain our leading position in 2025," Ryzhova emphasized.

She reported that a total of 194,617 sq m were commissioned in 2025, including 1,702 apartments spanning 108,927 sq m and 38,512 sq m of commercial real estate, such as storage rooms and parking lots.

In the western region, Intergal-Bud commissioned a Class A business center as part of the Mill Town complex project in Lviv. This modern multifunctional complex combines office, commercial, and residential components.

"During the implementation of the project, we adjusted some solutions to take into account the new requirements of the time, primarily in terms of safety and energy efficiency. This was not a change in the concept, but rather a practical enhancement, including engineering solutions, access control, and the use of underground space that can serve as a shelter for the business center's residents and employees," Ryzhova emphasized.

Regarding inclusivity, the space was designed from the beginning to accommodate people with different physical abilities.

In 2025, the Intergal-Bud company completed and commissioned two houses and a modern fitness center in the Ozerny Gay Gatne residential complex; one house in the Sky Avenue residential complex; two houses in the Holosiyivsky residential complex; one house in the Teremky residential complex; one house in the Syretski Sady residential complex; and the Lukyanivsky Cascade residential complex in the capital region. Each of these projects was designed and built with safety, inclusion, and energy efficiency in mind. The buildings feature modern engineering solutions, underground shelters, barrier-free designs, and adapted public spaces to ensure the comfort and safety of all residents.

Ryzhova reported that new projects totaling 163,021 sq m were launched in 2025, including 65,686 sq m in Kyiv and 97,335 sq m in western Ukraine. Notable projects include the Polar Park residential complex in Kyiv, the Zoriani residential complex in Lviv, the Wings residential complex, and the Urban Residence residential complex.

Intergal-Bud has been operating in the residential real estate market since 2003. Its portfolio includes 107 residential projects. In 2024, the company built and commissioned nearly 358,500 square meters of real estate, equivalent to 3,800 apartments in 20 buildings.