Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:21 05.01.2026

Intergal-Bud puts into operation about 195,000 sq m of buildings in 2025

3 min read
Intergal-Bud puts into operation about 195,000 sq m of buildings in 2025

In 2025, the company Intergal-Bud put into operation over 194,617 sq m and launched new projects with an area of ​​163,000 sq m, Intergal-Bud's commercial director Olena Ryzhova told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The peculiarity of the construction company Intergal-Bud is that there are no unfinished projects in its portfolio. We are one of the leaders in the residential real estate market, and we were the No. 1 developer in terms of housing commissioning from 2022 to 2024. We hope to retain our leading position in 2025," Ryzhova emphasized.

She reported that a total of 194,617 sq m were commissioned in 2025, including 1,702 apartments spanning 108,927 sq m and 38,512 sq m of commercial real estate, such as storage rooms and parking lots.

In the western region, Intergal-Bud commissioned a Class A business center as part of the Mill Town complex project in Lviv. This modern multifunctional complex combines office, commercial, and residential components.

"During the implementation of the project, we adjusted some solutions to take into account the new requirements of the time, primarily in terms of safety and energy efficiency. This was not a change in the concept, but rather a practical enhancement, including engineering solutions, access control, and the use of underground space that can serve as a shelter for the business center's residents and employees," Ryzhova emphasized.

Regarding inclusivity, the space was designed from the beginning to accommodate people with different physical abilities.

In 2025, the Intergal-Bud company completed and commissioned two houses and a modern fitness center in the Ozerny Gay Gatne residential complex; one house in the Sky Avenue residential complex; two houses in the Holosiyivsky residential complex; one house in the Teremky residential complex; one house in the Syretski Sady residential complex; and the Lukyanivsky Cascade residential complex in the capital region. Each of these projects was designed and built with safety, inclusion, and energy efficiency in mind. The buildings feature modern engineering solutions, underground shelters, barrier-free designs, and adapted public spaces to ensure the comfort and safety of all residents.

Ryzhova reported that new projects totaling 163,021 sq m were launched in 2025, including 65,686 sq m in Kyiv and 97,335 sq m in western Ukraine. Notable projects include the Polar Park residential complex in Kyiv, the Zoriani residential complex in Lviv, the Wings residential complex, and the Urban Residence residential complex.

Intergal-Bud has been operating in the residential real estate market since 2003. Its portfolio includes 107 residential projects. In 2024, the company built and commissioned nearly 358,500 square meters of real estate, equivalent to 3,800 apartments in 20 buildings.

Tags: #ryzhova #intergal_bud

MORE ABOUT

15:16 24.12.2025
Intergal-Bud commissions Lukyanivsky Cascade residential complex in Kyiv

Intergal-Bud commissions Lukyanivsky Cascade residential complex in Kyiv

17:38 22.09.2025
Intergal-Bud signs 293 agreements under e-House program in 2025

Intergal-Bud signs 293 agreements under e-House program in 2025

12:02 18.09.2025
Sky Bank accredits Intergal-Bud project in Lviv for e-House program

Sky Bank accredits Intergal-Bud project in Lviv for e-House program

18:37 27.08.2025
Intergal-Bud and Oschadbank sign first joint agreement under eRecovery and eOselia programs

Intergal-Bud and Oschadbank sign first joint agreement under eRecovery and eOselia programs

11:56 03.07.2025
Intergal-Bud officially launches sales of Zoryani residential complex in Ukrainian city of Lviv

Intergal-Bud officially launches sales of Zoryani residential complex in Ukrainian city of Lviv

16:36 30.05.2025
Sky Bank accredits 9th and 10th houses of Syretski Sady residential complex in eOselia program

Sky Bank accredits 9th and 10th houses of Syretski Sady residential complex in eOselia program

15:17 15.04.2025
Transition to project-based financing could increase investment security in housing in Ukraine – expert

Transition to project-based financing could increase investment security in housing in Ukraine – expert

14:48 23.09.2024
Intergal-Bud to install autonomous energy systems in all its residential complexes

Intergal-Bud to install autonomous energy systems in all its residential complexes

14:33 23.09.2024
Intergal-Bud to launch 2 new projects in Kyiv by late 2024

Intergal-Bud to launch 2 new projects in Kyiv by late 2024

18:54 10.06.2024
Intergal-Bud implements updated inclusive solutions in residential complex projects, partially in finished houses

Intergal-Bud implements updated inclusive solutions in residential complex projects, partially in finished houses

HOT NEWS

Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

PM instructs Energy Ministry to provide a plan to increase cogeneration by 2026 by Jan

Ukraine harvests 57.6 mln tonnes of grains, 17.3 mln tonnes of oilseeds in 2025

State budget loses approximately UAH 19 bln annually, with illegal gambling market estimated at 50% - PlayCity head

LATEST

Number of loans under 5-7-9% program in 2025 up by 20%, total volume of loans issued only by 1%

Refusal to transship Ukrainian grain threatens bankruptcy of Polish transport companies – media

Agro-Region completes 2025 harvesting campaign with record corn yield of 9.64 tonnes/ha

Fuel prices unchanged after Jan 1 excise hike, but LPG may rise – A-95 director

By late 2025, some 37 factories built or being built in industrial parks – Ministry of Economy

E-audit system using SAF-T UA files launched in Ukraine on Jan 1 – tax authorities

Sources for implementing Ukraine's economic plan agree to work out details in coming weeks – Ukrainian PM

Maximum capacity for electricity import from EU increases to 2,450 MW in Jan – Ukrenergo

Business switches to new land declaration for state land lease from Jan 1

New requirements for welfare of farm animals comes into effect in Ukraine

AD
AD