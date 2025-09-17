Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:51 17.09.2025

Supreme Court upholds AMCU's permission for CRH to acquire two Ukrainian cement plants

2 min read
Supreme Court upholds AMCU's permission for CRH to acquire two Ukrainian cement plants

The Supreme Court upheld the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine's approval of the subsidiary of the Irish company CRH's acquisition of two Ukrainian plants from the Italian company Buzzi for EUR 100 million.

As indicated in the decision published in the court register, the cassation appeal of Industrial and Construction Group Kovalska LLC, which challenged the transaction, was dismissed.

As reported, in the fall of 2024, CRH, the world's leading manufacturer of construction materials, completed the closing of the deal to acquire the Dyckerhoff group of companies from Buzzi in Ukraine for EUR 100 million after receiving permission from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine. Buzzi's assets in Ukraine include two cement plants: Volyn-cement (Zdolbuniv, Rivne region) and Pivden-cement (Olshanske, Mykolaiv region). One of the conditions for the acquisition was the attraction of an independent investor for 25-28% of the shares. In the summer of 2025, reports appeared that Irish Divinereach Ltd, controlled by the O'Reilly family, owners of Hyundai Ireland car distributors, had bought 25% of Dyckerhoff shares from CRH.

The industrial and construction company Kovalska, which is the largest concrete producer in Ukraine, challenged the deal in court twice. In its first lawsuit against the AMCU, Kovalska demanded to be recognized as a third party in order to protect its economic interests. Then the court refused.

In October 2024, Kovalska again tried to challenge the deal, demanding to cancel the AMCU's permission to buy and sell plants. The Kyiv Commercial Court then satisfied its lawsuit, and the AMCU appealed. In June 2025, the Court of Appeal supported the AMCU's position, recognizing the conditions it had established as sufficient to maintain competition in the cement market. Kovalska continued to challenge this decision by filing a cassation appeal. On September 11, 2025, the Supreme Court issued a final verdict - upholding the AMCU's decision.

Tags: #court #buzzi #amcu

MORE ABOUT

15:23 12.09.2025
Court extends NABU detective's pre-trial detention until Oct 21

Court extends NABU detective's pre-trial detention until Oct 21

13:04 10.09.2025
DESS asks court to terminate UOC (MP) activities, transfer its property, funds and other assets to state

DESS asks court to terminate UOC (MP) activities, transfer its property, funds and other assets to state

09:45 09.09.2025
Optimization of network of local courts to begin with several model courts – Dpty Head of President’s Office

Optimization of network of local courts to begin with several model courts – Dpty Head of President’s Office

14:23 08.09.2025
Russian soldier accused of killing prisoners in Vovchansk pleads guilty

Russian soldier accused of killing prisoners in Vovchansk pleads guilty

21:01 05.09.2025
Number of individuals, legal entities demand in court to recover compensation from Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK for 'forcibly withdrawn shares'

Number of individuals, legal entities demand in court to recover compensation from Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK for 'forcibly withdrawn shares'

14:29 02.09.2025
Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

13:04 01.09.2025
Prosecutors asking curt for unconditional arrest of suspect in Parubiy's murder

Prosecutors asking curt for unconditional arrest of suspect in Parubiy's murder

17:42 27.08.2025
Court sentences Russian agent to 15 years in prison for preparing attack on Dnipro HPP — SBU

Court sentences Russian agent to 15 years in prison for preparing attack on Dnipro HPP — SBU

20:11 26.08.2025
Former head of Energy Regulatory Commission Kryvenko announces closure of Rotterdam+ case against her

Former head of Energy Regulatory Commission Kryvenko announces closure of Rotterdam+ case against her

20:04 19.08.2025
European Solidarity claims sanctions against Poroshenko imposed on basis of falsified documents

European Solidarity claims sanctions against Poroshenko imposed on basis of falsified documents

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

DFC and Ukraine announce $150 mln initial capital for US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

All civilian services from Borova planned to be transferred to safer areas – Synehubov

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

MFA: We’re preparing for Zelenskyy-led delegation's trip to UNGA high-level week in New York

Father of murdered Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska already arrives in USA to say goodbye to his daughter – Ukrainian MFA

DFC and Ukraine announce $150 mln initial capital for US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Ukrainian MFA would be happy to hold meeting between Sybiha and his Chinese counterpart on UNGA high-level sidelines week

Ukraine expects high-level visit from Polish delegation this week – MFA

AD
AD