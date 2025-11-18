Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
21:04 18.11.2025

Ukraine's flax gross harvest expected to hit record 66,000 tonnes in 2025/26 season – analysts

2 min read
Ukraine's flax gross harvest expected to hit record 66,000 tonnes in 2025/26 season – analysts

Oilseed flax remains a niche crop in Ukraine, yet its gross harvest in the 2025/2026 marketing year is expected to reach 66,000 tonnes, the highest result since the 2017/18, reported the UkrAgroConsult information and analytical publication.

"Production is subject to fluctuations influenced by market factors and weather. A stable expansion of sown areas began in 2020. Growth is supported by demand from the EU, the main flax importer... The combination of expanded acreage and improved yields proved decisive. A partial recovery in yields is observed in the 2024/25 MY, though it remains below the crop's potential," the analysts explained.

The experts noted that exports remain the key market driver – over 80% of Ukraine's 2024/25 flax harvest is shipped abroad. This share has more than doubled during the war years.

The main sales destination for flax is the EU (with Italy, Poland, and Belgium being the top importers). Since the start of the full-scale war, EU countries have significantly reduced their purchases of Russian flax, reorienting toward alternative suppliers from Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Canada.

However, following an export peak in the 2023/24 (over 70,000 tonnes), shipments from Ukraine decreased by approximately 24% in the 2024/25.

"The Ukrainian oilseed flax market is entering a phase of stable recovery. The crop is gradually regaining its position in the sowing structure, forming a new niche for small and medium-sized agricultural producers. Provided there is export support and processing development, flax has the potential to establish itself as a promising alternative crop for the country's northern regions, which are increasingly facing weather risks," UkrAgroConsult concluded.

Tags: #flax #harvest

MORE ABOUT

19:29 11.11.2025
Ukraine's Kernel completes 2025 harvest, forecasts higher corn yields

Ukraine's Kernel completes 2025 harvest, forecasts higher corn yields

15:29 06.11.2025
2025 harvest to be 6% higher than last year's thanks to grain crops – minister

2025 harvest to be 6% higher than last year's thanks to grain crops – minister

17:26 10.10.2025
Harvest 2025 collected from 67% of production areas – Ukraine's Economy Ministry

Harvest 2025 collected from 67% of production areas – Ukraine's Economy Ministry

17:26 03.10.2025
Harvest 2025 completed on 65% of planted areas in Ukraine

Harvest 2025 completed on 65% of planted areas in Ukraine

19:31 26.09.2025
Ukrainian farmers harvest 30.42 mln tonnes of grain from 63% of fields, yield 11.3% below last year

Ukrainian farmers harvest 30.42 mln tonnes of grain from 63% of fields, yield 11.3% below last year

20:12 15.08.2025
Farmers thresh 24.8 mln tonnes of grain from 55% of area, while harvest is 12.8% less than on this date last year

Farmers thresh 24.8 mln tonnes of grain from 55% of area, while harvest is 12.8% less than on this date last year

17:24 28.07.2025
Cygnet completes harvest of winter wheat of 2025 crop, threshes 13,800 tonnes from 1,900 ha

Cygnet completes harvest of winter wheat of 2025 crop, threshes 13,800 tonnes from 1,900 ha

20:23 27.09.2024
Ukrainian farmers harvest 50.4 mln tonnes of grains, oilseeds

Ukrainian farmers harvest 50.4 mln tonnes of grains, oilseeds

16:26 20.10.2023
Ukrainian farmers thresh 57.6 mln tonnes of harvest in 2023

Ukrainian farmers thresh 57.6 mln tonnes of harvest in 2023

10:55 26.06.2023
Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts grain harvest in 2023 at 46 mln tonnes

Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts grain harvest in 2023 at 46 mln tonnes

HOT NEWS

Energy sector corruption scandals underscore importance of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – IMF

Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

Ukrzaliznytsia posts net loss of UAH 7.3 bln over 9M with 15.4% cut in income

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

LATEST

Ukrainian PM: Partners urged to submit candidates for supervisory boards, intl auditors may be engaged

Forestry enterprise Forests of Ukraine sells 100% of timber offered at forward auctions for H1 2026

State banks Sense, Ukrexim direct profits to capitalization without paying dividends to budget – ministry

Energoatom to restore and boost Khmelnytsky NPP-2 capacity to 1,040 mw after turbine repairs

Winter rye sowing areas for 2026 harvest smaller than last year's – Ministry of Economy

NABU asks NBU, Rada to introduce new oversight rules for cash FX currency brought into Ukraine

First official Peugeot, Citroёn and Opel dealers start working in Zhytomyr

Bolt seeks to increase number of female drivers to 50%, currently less than 10% - Bolt General Manager in Ukraine

Ukrnafta starts selling winter diesel fuel

Main water pipeline in Mykolaiv region to be reconstructed with EUR 3.6 mln grant from Impact Fund Denmark – Nefco

AD
AD