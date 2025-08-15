Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:12 15.08.2025

Farmers thresh 24.8 mln tonnes of grain from 55% of area, while harvest is 12.8% less than on this date last year

2 min read
As of August 15, farmers have threshed 24.81 million tonnes of early grain and leguminous crops from 6.2 million hectares, which is 55% of the area sown with these crops, the Ministry of Economy reported.

Last year, as of August 16, some 28.46 million tonnes of grain were threshed from 6.7 million hectares, i.e. this year's figures are lower by 12.8% and 7.9%, respectively, and the average yield, which is 4.0 tonnes/hectare, is 5.4%.

According to the Ministry of Economy, 18.99 million tonnes of wheat were threshed from 3.4 million hectares (last year - 21.68 million tonnes from 4.8 million hectares), barley - 4.73 million tonnes from 1.2 million hectares (5.48 million tonnes from 1.4 million hectares).

The average yield of these crops this year is 4.3 tonnes/hectare and 3.8 tonnes/hectare, respectively, which is 3.5% and 3.3% less than last year's indicators.

At the same time, the pea harvest this year is already higher than last year's - 0.57 million tonnes from 230,300 hectares compared to 0.46 million tonnes from 207,600 hectares, and the yield is 12.8% higher and is 2.5 tonnes/hectare.

Other grains and legumes were threshed on an area of 310,800 hectares, their yield was 0.51 million tonnes (0.83 million tonnes).

t is noted that among the leaders, in particular, Odesa region - 3.43 million tonnes were harvested from an area of 1.07 million hectares, Kirovohrad region - 2.20 million tonnes were harvested from an area of 533,400 hectares and Vinnytsia region - 2.08 million tonnes were harvested from an area of 337,600 hectares.

Tags: #statistics #harvest

