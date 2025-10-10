Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:26 10.10.2025

Harvest 2025 collected from 67% of production areas – Ukraine's Economy Ministry

As of October 10, Ukrainian farmers have harvested 33.032 million metric tonnes of early grains and pulses from 7.673 million hectares, representing 67% of the total area sown with these crops, according to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture’s website.

A year earlier, by the same date, 62.2 million tonnes of grain had been threshed from 16.8 million hectares. Thus, the current figures are 1.8 times and 2.2 times lower, respectively, primarily due to the later start of the corn harvest this year.

According to the ministry, farmers have so far harvested 3.45 million tonnes of corn from 638,200 hectares, compared with 10.6 million tonnes from 1.9 million hectares by roughly the same date last year.

As for wheat, this year’s crop is slightly higher than last year’s – 22.62 million tonnes from 5.02 million hectares versus 22.30 million tonnes from 4.9 million hectares. Barley yields are somewhat lower – 5.31 million tonnes from 1.34 million hectares compared with 5.5 million tonnes from 1.4 million hectares last year.

Pea production has risen significantly this year to 627,500 tonnes from 266,000 hectares, compared with 465,300 tonnes from 212,200 hectares last year. In contrast, buckwheat and millet yields are considerably smaller so far – 78,800 tonnes and 53,000 tonnes, respectively, versus 85,800 tonnes and 82,900 tonnes last year.

As of October 10, the harvest of other grain and leguminous crops totaled 882,300 tonnes from 316,200 hectares.

Among the regional leaders, Odesa region has harvested 3.72 million tonnes from 1.1 million hectares, Vinnytsia region – 2.43 million tonnes from 437,000 hectares, Kirovohrad region – 2.38 million tonnes from 571,800 hectares, and Khmelnytsky region – 2.38 million tonnes from 344,200 hectares.

Regarding oilseeds, 11.43 million tonnes have been gathered so far. This includes 6.35 million tonnes of sunflower seeds from 3.43 million hectares, compared with 8.8 million tonnes from 4.3 million hectares by roughly the same date last year. Soybean output stands at 2.77 million tonnes from 1.21 million hectares, compared with 4.8 million tonnes from 2.1 million hectares last year.

Farmers have also dug up 3.44 million tonnes of sugar beets from 69,100 hectares.

Overall, sunflower harvesting has been completed on 67% of sown areas, soybeans on 56%, and rapeseed harvesting is fully completed. Sugar beets have been dug up from 35% of the planted area. The harvests of wheat, barley, peas, and rapeseed are also complete.

As reported earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) downgraded its 2024 grain harvest forecast in its July Inflation Report from 61.7 million tonnes to 57.9 million tonnes, and its oilseed forecast from 22 million tonnes to 21 million tonnes.

The NBU recalled that Ukraine’s grain harvest last year fell to 56.2 million tonnes from 59.8 million tonnes in 2023, while oilseed output dropped from 21.7 million tonnes to 20 million tonnes.

