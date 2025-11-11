Ukraine's Kernel completes 2025 harvest, forecasts higher corn yields

Kernel, one of Ukraine's largest agricultural holdings, has completed the harvest of all crops except corn, which is still underway, the company's press service reported on its Facebook page.

"Despite the challenging weather conditions this season, which affected crop development cycles, our crop production team ensured stable operations, quality control, and yields. We adjusted our crop rotation structure to deliver a stable result," Kernel said.

The company clarified that in 2025 it increased corn acreage by 98%, to 172,000 hectares; soybean acreage was reduced by 67%; sunflower acreage by 31%; while wheat acreage remained stable (+1%).

Based on seasonal results and the current pace of the harvest campaign, Kernel forecasts a significant increase in corn yields, reaching 9.2 t/ha, which is 10% higher than last year.

Before the war, Kernel was the world's largest producer of sunflower oil (about 7% of global output) and the largest exporter (about 12%). It is also one of Ukraine's biggest producers and sellers of bottled oil. In addition, Kernel grows agricultural commodities and markets them domestically and internationally.

For the first nine months of FY2025, Kernel increased net profit by 7% to $218 million; revenue rose 19% to $3.092 billion, and EBITDA grew 4% to $398 million.