Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:29 11.11.2025

Ukraine's Kernel completes 2025 harvest, forecasts higher corn yields

2 min read
Ukraine's Kernel completes 2025 harvest, forecasts higher corn yields

Kernel, one of Ukraine's largest agricultural holdings, has completed the harvest of all crops except corn, which is still underway, the company's press service reported on its Facebook page.

"Despite the challenging weather conditions this season, which affected crop development cycles, our crop production team ensured stable operations, quality control, and yields. We adjusted our crop rotation structure to deliver a stable result," Kernel said.

The company clarified that in 2025 it increased corn acreage by 98%, to 172,000 hectares; soybean acreage was reduced by 67%; sunflower acreage by 31%; while wheat acreage remained stable (+1%).

Based on seasonal results and the current pace of the harvest campaign, Kernel forecasts a significant increase in corn yields, reaching 9.2 t/ha, which is 10% higher than last year.

Before the war, Kernel was the world's largest producer of sunflower oil (about 7% of global output) and the largest exporter (about 12%). It is also one of Ukraine's biggest producers and sellers of bottled oil. In addition, Kernel grows agricultural commodities and markets them domestically and internationally.

For the first nine months of FY2025, Kernel increased net profit by 7% to $218 million; revenue rose 19% to $3.092 billion, and EBITDA grew 4% to $398 million.

Tags: #kernel #harvest

MORE ABOUT

15:29 06.11.2025
2025 harvest to be 6% higher than last year's thanks to grain crops – minister

2025 harvest to be 6% higher than last year's thanks to grain crops – minister

19:32 13.10.2025
Kernel plans to build largest 250 MW solar power plant in Western Ukraine

Kernel plans to build largest 250 MW solar power plant in Western Ukraine

17:26 10.10.2025
Harvest 2025 collected from 67% of production areas – Ukraine's Economy Ministry

Harvest 2025 collected from 67% of production areas – Ukraine's Economy Ministry

19:41 07.10.2025
Ukraine's Kernel and Europe's oil refiner Orlen to deepen logistical and energy integration

Ukraine's Kernel and Europe's oil refiner Orlen to deepen logistical and energy integration

17:26 03.10.2025
Harvest 2025 completed on 65% of planted areas in Ukraine

Harvest 2025 completed on 65% of planted areas in Ukraine

19:31 26.09.2025
Ukrainian farmers harvest 30.42 mln tonnes of grain from 63% of fields, yield 11.3% below last year

Ukrainian farmers harvest 30.42 mln tonnes of grain from 63% of fields, yield 11.3% below last year

20:12 15.08.2025
Farmers thresh 24.8 mln tonnes of grain from 55% of area, while harvest is 12.8% less than on this date last year

Farmers thresh 24.8 mln tonnes of grain from 55% of area, while harvest is 12.8% less than on this date last year

17:24 28.07.2025
Cygnet completes harvest of winter wheat of 2025 crop, threshes 13,800 tonnes from 1,900 ha

Cygnet completes harvest of winter wheat of 2025 crop, threshes 13,800 tonnes from 1,900 ha

10:22 03.06.2025
Ukrainian agricultural holding Kernel cuts net profit by 2.5 times in Q3 2025

Ukrainian agricultural holding Kernel cuts net profit by 2.5 times in Q3 2025

09:53 29.10.2024
Kernel sees net profit fall by 44% in FY2024

Kernel sees net profit fall by 44% in FY2024

HOT NEWS

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

Hurina to replace Pysaruk as Board Chair of Raiffeisen Bank from Jan 2026

Yatsenyuk: $300 bln in Russian sovereign assets not enough to compensate for Ukraine's losses

Yatsenyuk: Be ready – there won't be as much money next year as this year

LATEST

Banks finance launch of 97 MW of new generation in Oct – Ukraine's National Bank

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

Energy Minister expects continued aid from intl partners, despite 'Midas' case

Energy specialists work to reduce power cuts amid ongoing threats – Minister of Energy

Prices for construction-assembly works in Ukraine up by 5.2% in Sept – statistics

Ukraine supplies wheat to Syria with two ships

Business complains most about prices and access to electricity, outflow of personnel, consumers, 'shadow,' changing legislative field

Hurina to replace Pysaruk as Board Chair of Raiffeisen Bank from Jan 2026

Ukrzaliznytsia predicts 7% reduction in freight transportation in 2025, 0.6% increase in 2026

AD
AD