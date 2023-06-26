Economy

10:55 26.06.2023

Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts grain harvest in 2023 at 46 mln tonnes

1 min read
Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts grain harvest in 2023 at 46 mln tonnes

This year's grain harvest in Ukraine is expected to be about 46 million tonnes, which is 5-7% less than last year, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky has said.

"As of today, there is a weighted average forecast: it is expected that about 46 million tonnes of grain harvested. This, unfortunately, is less than last year. The decrease is about 5-7%," he said during the national telethon on Monday.

At the same time, Vysotsky said that domestic consumption of grain is 18 million tonnes.

"Therefore, even harvesting 46 million tonnes, it is still 2.5 times more than the internal need, so there is no risk for a shortage of grain for domestic purposes today," the First Deputy Minister said.

Tags: #grain #harvest

MORE ABOUT

19:42 19.06.2023
Number of wagons with grain moving to Big Odesa ports falls by 42% since early June

Number of wagons with grain moving to Big Odesa ports falls by 42% since early June

20:13 05.06.2023
Number of wagons with grain in direction of Big Odesa ports increased by 10.4% over last week

Number of wagons with grain in direction of Big Odesa ports increased by 10.4% over last week

17:20 05.06.2023
JCC resumes inspections in grain corridor after four-day pause, for first time in month – at Pivdenny port

JCC resumes inspections in grain corridor after four-day pause, for first time in month – at Pivdenny port

13:25 27.05.2023
Black Sea Grain Initiative not fully resumed – UN

Black Sea Grain Initiative not fully resumed – UN

19:25 24.05.2023
Ukrainian FM urges African Union to demand that Russia stop obstructing work of grain corridor

Ukrainian FM urges African Union to demand that Russia stop obstructing work of grain corridor

13:59 24.05.2023
Ukraine exports grain, quality of which checked by govt agencies and surveyors – UGA

Ukraine exports grain, quality of which checked by govt agencies and surveyors – UGA

13:31 19.05.2023
Grain initiative talks continue considering proposal of UN Secretary General – Dpty Minister of Restoration

Grain initiative talks continue considering proposal of UN Secretary General – Dpty Minister of Restoration

11:45 19.05.2023
Russia agrees to resume inspections of Grain Initiative vessels heading to Odesa, Chornomorsk

Russia agrees to resume inspections of Grain Initiative vessels heading to Odesa, Chornomorsk

20:44 18.05.2023
Grain corridor is still blocked for entry – JCC data

Grain corridor is still blocked for entry – JCC data

20:57 17.05.2023
Guterres: Grain Deal extension is good news for world

Guterres: Grain Deal extension is good news for world

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine

Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

Ukraine to prepare medium-term reconstruction plan – EC Vice President

France preparing multi-year civil assistance package for Ukraine, extra EUR 40 mln for emergency reconstruction in 2023 – Foreign minister

LATEST

NEURC to continue discussing level of new electricity price caps at suggestion of its member Tarasiuk to increase them by 80% at peak

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Romania

EBRD lends €50 million to Ukraine’s Ukreximbank

Kyivstar president expects slight sector growth in 2023 with decrease in profitability

Harvest of 2023 starts in Ukraine

Naftogaz applies to U.S. court to recover $5 bln from Russia

World Bank report on damage caused by explosion of Kakhovka HPP in coming days – Shmyhal

DTEK intends to implement $145 mln Smart Grid project in Kyiv region – company CEO

Strategy for Ukraine's agro-industrial complex development for 10 years aimed at increasing harvest to 150 mln tonnes, vertical integration

EBRD, EIB, World Bank to help State Agency for Restoration to create project implementation department

AD
AD
AD
AD