Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts grain harvest in 2023 at 46 mln tonnes

This year's grain harvest in Ukraine is expected to be about 46 million tonnes, which is 5-7% less than last year, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky has said.

"As of today, there is a weighted average forecast: it is expected that about 46 million tonnes of grain harvested. This, unfortunately, is less than last year. The decrease is about 5-7%," he said during the national telethon on Monday.

At the same time, Vysotsky said that domestic consumption of grain is 18 million tonnes.

"Therefore, even harvesting 46 million tonnes, it is still 2.5 times more than the internal need, so there is no risk for a shortage of grain for domestic purposes today," the First Deputy Minister said.