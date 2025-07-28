Cygnet completes harvest of winter wheat of 2025 crop, threshes 13,800 tonnes from 1,900 ha

The Cygnet agricultural company completed the harvest of winter wheat and collected 13,800 tonnes of grain from an area of 1,900 hectares, the company's press service reported on Facebook.

"We started the harvest on July 11. However, after a couple of days, we had to pause it for four days due to rain. 9 combines worked on wheat, the average yield of one is approximately 19 hectares per day," said Oleksandr Shramko, Deputy Director General for Plant Production.

He noted that the wheat yield was affected by temperature fluctuations at the initial stages of wheat growth in the spring, when snow fell, there were frosts, which were not critical, but reduced the result.

Shramko added that thanks to good and coordinated work, the company completed the harvest quickly - the last harvest was on July 26.

As reported, in 2025, Cygnet allocated 6,200 hectares for corn, 4,000 hectares for soybeans, 3,900 hectares for sugar beets, 2,300 hectares for sunflowers, and 1,900 hectares for winter wheat.

Cygnet cultivates about 29,000 hectares in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, where it grows corn, soybeans, winter wheat, and sugar beets. The company's assets include an elevator with a simultaneous storage capacity of 60,000 tonnes and a sugar factory with a processing capacity of up to 2,800 tonnes of beets per day (both in Zhytomyr region).

The company also has a dairy business (dairy livestock - 605 cows), the products of which are sold to local processors.