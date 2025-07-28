Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:24 28.07.2025

Cygnet completes harvest of winter wheat of 2025 crop, threshes 13,800 tonnes from 1,900 ha

2 min read
Cygnet completes harvest of winter wheat of 2025 crop, threshes 13,800 tonnes from 1,900 ha

The Cygnet agricultural company completed the harvest of winter wheat and collected 13,800 tonnes of grain from an area of 1,900 hectares, the company's press service reported on Facebook.

"We started the harvest on July 11. However, after a couple of days, we had to pause it for four days due to rain. 9 combines worked on wheat, the average yield of one is approximately 19 hectares per day," said Oleksandr Shramko, Deputy Director General for Plant Production.

He noted that the wheat yield was affected by temperature fluctuations at the initial stages of wheat growth in the spring, when snow fell, there were frosts, which were not critical, but reduced the result.

Shramko added that thanks to good and coordinated work, the company completed the harvest quickly - the last harvest was on July 26.

As reported, in 2025, Cygnet allocated 6,200 hectares for corn, 4,000 hectares for soybeans, 3,900 hectares for sugar beets, 2,300 hectares for sunflowers, and 1,900 hectares for winter wheat.

Cygnet cultivates about 29,000 hectares in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, where it grows corn, soybeans, winter wheat, and sugar beets. The company's assets include an elevator with a simultaneous storage capacity of 60,000 tonnes and a sugar factory with a processing capacity of up to 2,800 tonnes of beets per day (both in Zhytomyr region).

The company also has a dairy business (dairy livestock - 605 cows), the products of which are sold to local processors.

Tags: #wheat #harvest

MORE ABOUT

18:48 04.06.2025
Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY reach almost 16 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY reach almost 16 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

20:22 07.02.2025
If EU-Ukraine trade conditions change, Ukraine may need new markets for wheat – expert

If EU-Ukraine trade conditions change, Ukraine may need new markets for wheat – expert

20:23 27.09.2024
Ukrainian farmers harvest 50.4 mln tonnes of grains, oilseeds

Ukrainian farmers harvest 50.4 mln tonnes of grains, oilseeds

14:33 20.09.2024
Shmyhal: Ukraine harvests almost 4 times more wheat than domestic consumption

Shmyhal: Ukraine harvests almost 4 times more wheat than domestic consumption

15:23 28.02.2024
First batch of wheat from Ukraine arrives in Sudan under Grain from Ukraine initiative

First batch of wheat from Ukraine arrives in Sudan under Grain from Ukraine initiative

16:26 20.10.2023
Ukrainian farmers thresh 57.6 mln tonnes of harvest in 2023

Ukrainian farmers thresh 57.6 mln tonnes of harvest in 2023

10:55 26.06.2023
Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts grain harvest in 2023 at 46 mln tonnes

Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts grain harvest in 2023 at 46 mln tonnes

19:18 30.03.2023
Fall of 7% expected in grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine in 2023 – official

Fall of 7% expected in grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine in 2023 – official

19:32 21.03.2023
Ministry of Agrarian Policy seeks consensus with agricultural associations on bottom export prices

Ministry of Agrarian Policy seeks consensus with agricultural associations on bottom export prices

15:10 22.12.2022
Ukraine in 2023 counts on gross harvest in controlled territories in 70-75% of this year's indicators – PM

Ukraine in 2023 counts on gross harvest in controlled territories in 70-75% of this year's indicators – PM

HOT NEWS

Ukraine Facility tranche will be cut as Kyiv implements 13 reforms out of 16 – EC spokesperson

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

Some $22 bln confirmed out of $35 bln external financing needs - Pyshnyy

NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine to 9.7% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026

NBU expectedly keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

LATEST

Polish Unimot invests EUR55 mln in fuel terminal in Ukraine

Ukraine reduces coffee imports by 6.1%, tea imports by 22.9% in H1 2025

Salt imports in H1 2025 decrease by 45.88%, domestic production growing

Naftogaz signs agreement with SOCAR subsidiary to purchase Azerbaijani gas

State Savings Bank and Ukreximbank receive ownership of Gulliver mall – National Assembly members

Energoatom receives renewed licenses for operation of NPPs and spent fuel storage facility

Ukraine Facility tranche will be cut as Kyiv implements 13 reforms out of 16 – EC spokesperson

Kyiv's Zhytniy Rynok to gain newly discovered monument status within month, then matter to be up to Culture Ministry – administration

Agribusiness urges president to veto bill on export duty on soybeans, rapeseed; return it for revision

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

AD
AD