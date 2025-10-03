Harvest 2025 completed on 65% of planted areas in Ukraine

As of October 3, farmers had harvested 31.549 million metric tonnes of early grain and leguminous crops from 7.214 million hectares, or 65% of the sown area, the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture reported on its website.

By comparison, on the same date last year, 56.6 million tonnes were harvested from 15.8 million hectares – 44.3% and 54.39% higher, respectively – mainly due to an earlier start to the corn harvest.

The ministry noted that 2.05 million tonnes of corn have been harvested from 4.9 million hectares this year, compared with about 7.7 million tonnes from 1.5 million hectares at the same point last year.

Wheat output is slightly higher than last year’s – 22.53 million tonnes from 5.02 million hectares versus 22.30 million tonnes from 4.9 million hectares. Barley is slightly lower – 5.33 million tonnes from 1.4 million hectares compared with 5.50 million tonnes from 1.41 million hectares.

The pea harvest is significantly larger this year – 626,600 tonnes from 266,000 hectares compared with 465,300 tonnes from 212,200 hectares last year – while buckwheat and millet are much lower at this stage, totaling 72,400 tonnes versus 121,800 tonnes and 54,200 tonnes versus 154,800 tonnes, respectively.

Other grain and legume crops reached 879,600 tonnes from 315,800 hectares as of October 3.

Among the regional leaders are Odesa region, with 3.71 million tonnes harvested from 1.1 million hectares; Vinnytsia, 2.43 million tonnes from 437,000 hectares; Kirovohrad, 2.22 million tonnes from 541,300 hectares; and Khmelnytskyi, 2.18 million tonnes from 317,500 hectares.

As for oilseeds, the rapeseed harvest is only slightly lower than last year’s at 3.30 million tonnes versus 3.5 million tonnes, with the same sown area of 1.3 million hectares.

Soybean and sunflower harvesting is still underway, but yields are well behind last year’s pace. So far, 2.23 million tonnes of soybeans have been harvested from 1.006 million hectares, compared with 4.3 million tonnes from 1.97 million hectares a year earlier. Sunflower output totals 5.54 million tonnes from 3.02 million hectares versus 8 million tonnes from 3.9 million hectares.

Sugar beet harvest has reached 2.416 million tonnes from 49,800 hectares.

Overall, sunflower has been harvested from 58.7% of the planted area, soybeans from 46%, corn from 10%, and sugar beets from 25%. Harvesting of wheat, barley, peas, and rapeseed is complete.

As reported, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), in its July Inflation Report, downgraded its forecast for this year’s grain harvest from 61.7 million tonnes to 57.9 million tonnes, and oilseeds from 22 million tonnes to 21 million tonnes.

The NBU reminded that last year Ukraine’s grain harvest fell to 56.2 million tonnes from 59.8 million tonnes in 2023, while oilseed output dropped to 20 million tonnes from 21.7 million tonnes.