Winter rye sowing areas for 2026 harvest smaller than last year's – Ministry of Economy

As of November 11, 2025, Ukrainian farmers had sown 6.389 million hectares of winter crops, i.e. 97.5% of the projected production areas, while as of November 19 last year, 6.14 million hectares had been sown.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, Ukrainian farmers had already sown 5.31 million hectares of winter grain crops compared to 5.06 million hectares a year ago.

At the same time, 4.66 million hectares (4.4 million hectares) were sown with winter wheat, 582,200 hectares (610,500 hectares) with barley, and 66,100 hectares (68,600 hectares) with rye.

"Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions are among the leaders in grain crops. Grain sowing has already been completed in Dnipropetrovsk, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, and Chernihiv regions," the report notes.

According to the report, as of November 18, rapeseed had been planted on 1.082 million hectares (compared to 1.08 million hectares last year), which is 96% of the projected area. Farmers in all regions have finished sowing.