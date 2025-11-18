Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:49 18.11.2025

Winter rye sowing areas for 2026 harvest smaller than last year's – Ministry of Economy

1 min read
Winter rye sowing areas for 2026 harvest smaller than last year's – Ministry of Economy

As of November 11, 2025, Ukrainian farmers had sown 6.389 million hectares of winter crops, i.e. 97.5% of the projected production areas, while as of November 19 last year, 6.14 million hectares had been sown.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, Ukrainian farmers had already sown 5.31 million hectares of winter grain crops compared to 5.06 million hectares a year ago.

At the same time, 4.66 million hectares (4.4 million hectares) were sown with winter wheat, 582,200 hectares (610,500 hectares) with barley, and 66,100 hectares (68,600 hectares) with rye.

"Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions are among the leaders in grain crops. Grain sowing has already been completed in Dnipropetrovsk, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, and Chernihiv regions," the report notes.

According to the report, as of November 18, rapeseed had been planted on 1.082 million hectares (compared to 1.08 million hectares last year), which is 96% of the projected area. Farmers in all regions have finished sowing.

Tags: #sowing

MORE ABOUT

19:57 04.11.2025
Agrotrade plants 11,600 ha of winter wheat for 2026 harvest

Agrotrade plants 11,600 ha of winter wheat for 2026 harvest

20:53 09.09.2025
Rates of sowing winter grain for 2026 harvest lag behind last year's by 15.2 times

Rates of sowing winter grain for 2026 harvest lag behind last year's by 15.2 times

19:55 18.06.2025
Agricultural crops areas in 2025 are no less than last year's 7.8 mln ha

Agricultural crops areas in 2025 are no less than last year's 7.8 mln ha

20:31 09.05.2025
Farmers sow 76% of spring grains and legumes from plan, catch up with last year's figure in terms of area

Farmers sow 76% of spring grains and legumes from plan, catch up with last year's figure in terms of area

20:37 03.04.2025
Southern cluster of TAS Agro will sow sunflower on 2,764 ha in 2025 season

Southern cluster of TAS Agro will sow sunflower on 2,764 ha in 2025 season

21:03 21.03.2025
Spring planting 2025 in Ukraine progresses 16.7% faster than last year: 19 regions sow 250,400 ha of spring crops

Spring planting 2025 in Ukraine progresses 16.7% faster than last year: 19 regions sow 250,400 ha of spring crops

19:09 18.09.2024
Agrarians to have time to sow winter wheat on projected 4.5-5 mln ha, despite lag in sowing rate – ministry

Agrarians to have time to sow winter wheat on projected 4.5-5 mln ha, despite lag in sowing rate – ministry

20:50 10.05.2024
Farmers sow 4.32 mln ha with spring crops for 2024 harvest

Farmers sow 4.32 mln ha with spring crops for 2024 harvest

10:42 01.03.2024
2024 sowing season starts in Ukraine with 22,300 ha sown with grains in four regions

2024 sowing season starts in Ukraine with 22,300 ha sown with grains in four regions

19:55 20.02.2024
Victory Harvest Foundation to provide small- and medium-sized farmers with agricultural equipment for spring sowing season 2024

Victory Harvest Foundation to provide small- and medium-sized farmers with agricultural equipment for spring sowing season 2024

HOT NEWS

Energy sector corruption scandals underscore importance of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – IMF

Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

Ukrzaliznytsia posts net loss of UAH 7.3 bln over 9M with 15.4% cut in income

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

LATEST

Forestry enterprise Forests of Ukraine sells 100% of timber offered at forward auctions for H1 2026

State banks Sense, Ukrexim direct profits to capitalization without paying dividends to budget – ministry

Energoatom to restore and boost Khmelnytsky NPP-2 capacity to 1,040 mw after turbine repairs

NABU asks NBU, Rada to introduce new oversight rules for cash FX currency brought into Ukraine

First official Peugeot, Citroёn and Opel dealers start working in Zhytomyr

Bolt seeks to increase number of female drivers to 50%, currently less than 10% - Bolt General Manager in Ukraine

Ukrnafta starts selling winter diesel fuel

Main water pipeline in Mykolaiv region to be reconstructed with EUR 3.6 mln grant from Impact Fund Denmark – Nefco

IFC, EBRD, Notus and Rengy Development sign agreements to advance wind, solar and energy storage projects at ReBuild Ukraine 2025

EIB, EU allocate over EUR 200 mln to restore water supply, housing and energy sustainability in Ukraine

AD
AD